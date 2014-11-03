JAKARTA, Nov 3 Southeast Asian stock markets
traded mixed on Monday after the Bank of Japan expanded its
bond-buying stimulus and as the Chinese economy showed signs of
a slowdown.
Shares in the Philippines rose 1 percent while the
Singapore stock index extended gains to a fourth day.
However, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside
Japan fell around 0.5 percent from a five-week
high.
"It's really because of what Japan did last week. The
stimulus brought global markets up," Miguel Agarao, analyst at
Wealth Securities Inc in Manila, said over the telephone. "It
was a surprise because the U.S. is ending its stimulus but Japan
is increasing so it's good for liquidity," he said.
On Friday, the Bank of Japan surprised global markets by
expanding its massive stimulus spending as economic growth and
inflation have not picked up as much as expected.
China's factory activity unexpectedly fell to a five-month
low in October as firms fought slowing orders and rising costs
in the cooling economy, reinforcing views that the country's
growth outlook is hazy at best.
Indonesian shares were down 0.3 percent after
worse-than-expected inflation and trade deficit data.
Shares of Indonesian animal feed companies were among the
biggest losers after disappointing earnings. PT Malindo Feedmill
Tbk fell more than 20 percent after reporting a 92
percent plunge in net profit for the nine months ended
September..
The Malaysian stock index was down 0.1 percent by
the mid-day break.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change at 0634 GMT
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 3283.11 3234.31 +0.27
Kuala Lumpur 1852.26 1855.15 -0.16
Bangkok 1585.33 1584.16 +0.07
Jakarta 5074.65 5089.55 -0.29
Manila 7290.70 7215.73 +1.04
Ho Chi Minh 605.47 600.84 +0.77
(Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy in JAKARTA and Neil Jerome
Morales in MANILA; Editing by Sunil Nair)