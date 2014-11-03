JAKARTA, Nov 3 Southeast Asian stock markets traded mixed on Monday after the Bank of Japan expanded its bond-buying stimulus and as the Chinese economy showed signs of a slowdown. Shares in the Philippines rose 1 percent while the Singapore stock index extended gains to a fourth day. However, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell around 0.5 percent from a five-week high. "It's really because of what Japan did last week. The stimulus brought global markets up," Miguel Agarao, analyst at Wealth Securities Inc in Manila, said over the telephone. "It was a surprise because the U.S. is ending its stimulus but Japan is increasing so it's good for liquidity," he said. On Friday, the Bank of Japan surprised global markets by expanding its massive stimulus spending as economic growth and inflation have not picked up as much as expected. China's factory activity unexpectedly fell to a five-month low in October as firms fought slowing orders and rising costs in the cooling economy, reinforcing views that the country's growth outlook is hazy at best. Indonesian shares were down 0.3 percent after worse-than-expected inflation and trade deficit data. Shares of Indonesian animal feed companies were among the biggest losers after disappointing earnings. PT Malindo Feedmill Tbk fell more than 20 percent after reporting a 92 percent plunge in net profit for the nine months ended September.. The Malaysian stock index was down 0.1 percent by the mid-day break. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change at 0634 GMT Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 3283.11 3234.31 +0.27 Kuala Lumpur 1852.26 1855.15 -0.16 Bangkok 1585.33 1584.16 +0.07 Jakarta 5074.65 5089.55 -0.29 Manila 7290.70 7215.73 +1.04 Ho Chi Minh 605.47 600.84 +0.77 (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy in JAKARTA and Neil Jerome Morales in MANILA; Editing by Sunil Nair)