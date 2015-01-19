BANGKOK, Jan 19 Thailand's key stock index hit a
four-week closing high on Monday amid short-covering in
large-caps as expectations about global monetary easing helped
lift sentiment in Southeast Asian markets.
The Thai SET index rose 1.16 percent to 1,535.37,
its highest close since Dec. 22. Shares of PTT jumped
3.4 percent to a one-week high of 333 baht after last week's
decline of 4.7 percent.
Investors looked forward to the European Central Bank
meeting on Thursday, when it is expected to unveil a government
bond-buying campaign.
Brokers also cited expectations of a likely delay in U.S.
interest rate hikes after consumer prices there recorded their
biggest drop in six years in December.
Fund flows to the region were mixed, with Malaysia posting
net foreign selling worth 181 million ringgit ($50.7 million)
and Thailand reporting 1 billion baht ($30.7 million) of net
foreign selling, stock exchange showed.
In Philippines, foreign investors bought shares worth a net
263 million peso ($5.9 million), with strong buying in
large-caps such as Metropolitan Bank & Trust Co. and SM
Prime Holdings Inc.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 3307.70 3300.68 +0.21
Kuala Lumpur 1753.31 1743.57 +0.56
Bangkok 1535.37 1517.74 +1.16
Jakarta 5152.09 5148.38 +0.07
Manila 7485.32 7490.88 -0.07
Ho Chi Minh 571.51 574.81 -0.57
Change on year
Market Current End 2014 Pct Move
Singapore 3307.70 3365.15 -1.71
Kuala Lumpur 1753.31 1761.25 -0.45
Bangkok 1535.37 1497.67 +2.52
Jakarta 5152.09 5226.95 -1.43
Manila 7485.32 7230.57 +3.52
Ho Chi Minh 571.51 545.63 +4.74
($1 = 3.5700 ringgit)
($1 = 32.5900 baht)
($1 = 44.5700 Philippine pesos)
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Prateek
Chatterjee)