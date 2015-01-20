BANGKOK, Jan 20 Malaysian shares eased in
range-bound trade on Tuesday after the government revised
economic policy while Singapore's benchmark outperformed
regional peers on course for a second straight day of gains amid
selective buying in a reporting season.
Malaysia has widened its fiscal deficit target to 3.2
percent of gross domestic product for 2015 and cut its forecast
for economic growth to adjust its budget after a sharp fall in
earnings from oil and gas, Prime Minister Najib Razak announced
on Tuesday.
The Kuala Lumpur composite index traded 0.2 percent
lower, erasing small gains made earlier and retreating from a
near three-week high on Monday before the policy announcement.
The ringgit hit a near six-year low on
Tuesday.
Investors sold recent gainers, with shares of most actively
traded Tenaga Nasional falling about 1 percent after
the previous day's gain. Shares of Sapurakencana Petroleum
added 0.4 percent, among top gainers on the index.
Singapore's key Straits Times Index was up almost 1
percent. Shares of CapitaCommercial Trust and Keppel
Land rose in strong volume before quarterly results
expected on Tuesday.
In Bangkok, shares of the biggest energy firm PTT Pcl
fell almost 1 percent in early trade, after a 3.4
percent jump on Monday while the key SET index was
nearly flat at 1,535.53.
"The stabilised oil market means the rally in energy stocks
may fade in the near term ... Meanwhile, overall trading
sentiment remains positive ahead of the ECB meeting on
Thursday," said broker KGI Securities in a report.
Stocks in Indonesia, the Philippines and
Vietnam were little changed.
Asian markets breathed a sigh of relief on Tuesday after
China reported its economy had not slowed as far as many had
feared, a rare glint of brightness amid gloom over the global
outlook.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change at 0718 GMT
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 3331.87 3307.70 +0.73
Kuala Lumpur 1752.99 1753.31 -0.02
Bangkok 1535.53 1535.37 +0.01
Jakarta 5145.53 5152.09 -0.13
Manila 7452.20 7485.32 -0.44
Ho Chi Minh 572.05 571.51 +0.09
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)