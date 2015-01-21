BANGKOK, Jan 21 Most Southeast Asian stock markets edged up on Wednesday as investors looked forward to the European Central Bank meeting for any stimulus measures, with Jasmine International outperforming Thai shares after announcing an infrastructure fund listing plan. The key SET index was up 0.1 percent in range-bound trade. Jasmine shares jumped 5.3 percent, making them the biggest percentage gainer on the 100 large cap index after the telecoms group said it had received regulatory approval for an initial public offering (IPO) of its broadband Internet infrastructure fund, expected to worth up to 58 billion baht ($1.78 billion). Southeast Asian markets were also buoyed by quarterly results and earnings outlooks, with selective buying in Thai banks, including Siam Commercial Bank Pcl, and Singapore's Keppel Telecommunications & Transportation Ltd . Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index edged up 0.3 percent, on course for its third straight day of gains and pulling further away from a more than one-week closing low of 3,300.68 hit on Jan. 16. Malaysia rebounded from a fall on Tuesday, Indonesia was on track for its third straight day of gains, the Philippines recovered from two days of losses. Vietnam retreated 0.3 percent, bucking the trend. Asian shares hit a six-week high and the euro stayed under pressure as investors counted on the European Central Bank to unveil a stimulus drive, while the yen jumped after the Bank of Japan left policy unchanged. In Manila, shares of First Gen Corp rose 0.8 percent after the renewable energy firm raised 7.5 billion pesos ($168.39 million) from an overnight top-up share placement that will support the expansion of its power projects. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change at 0713 GMT Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 3343.54 3334.02 +0.29 Kuala Lumpur 1759.49 1750.11 +0.54 Bangkok 1537.28 1535.09 +0.14 Jakarta 5176.50 5166.09 +0.20 Manila 7457.60 7452.81 +0.06 Ho Chi Minh 570.73 572.22 -0.26 ($1 = 32.6500 baht) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)