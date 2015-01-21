BANGKOK, Jan 21 Most Southeast Asian stock
markets edged up on Wednesday as investors looked forward to the
European Central Bank meeting for any stimulus measures, with
Jasmine International outperforming Thai shares after
announcing an infrastructure fund listing plan.
The key SET index was up 0.1 percent in range-bound
trade. Jasmine shares jumped 5.3 percent, making them the
biggest percentage gainer on the 100 large cap index
after the telecoms group said it had received regulatory
approval for an initial public offering (IPO) of its broadband
Internet infrastructure fund, expected to worth up to 58 billion
baht ($1.78 billion).
Southeast Asian markets were also buoyed by quarterly
results and earnings outlooks, with selective buying in Thai
banks, including Siam Commercial Bank Pcl, and
Singapore's Keppel Telecommunications & Transportation Ltd
.
Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index edged up
0.3 percent, on course for its third straight day of gains and
pulling further away from a more than one-week closing low of
3,300.68 hit on Jan. 16.
Malaysia rebounded from a fall on Tuesday, Indonesia
was on track for its third straight day of gains, the
Philippines recovered from two days of losses. Vietnam
retreated 0.3 percent, bucking the trend.
Asian shares hit a six-week high and the euro stayed under
pressure as investors counted on the European Central Bank to
unveil a stimulus drive, while the yen jumped after the Bank of
Japan left policy unchanged.
In Manila, shares of First Gen Corp rose 0.8
percent after the renewable energy firm raised 7.5 billion pesos
($168.39 million) from an overnight top-up share placement that
will support the expansion of its power projects.
For Asian Companies click;
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change at 0713 GMT
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 3343.54 3334.02 +0.29
Kuala Lumpur 1759.49 1750.11 +0.54
Bangkok 1537.28 1535.09 +0.14
Jakarta 5176.50 5166.09 +0.20
Manila 7457.60 7452.81 +0.06
Ho Chi Minh 570.73 572.22 -0.26
($1 = 32.6500 baht)
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)