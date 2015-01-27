BANGKOK, Jan 27 Most Southeast Asian stock markets gained on Tuesday, with the Thai benchmark index closing near the 1,600 level a day before the Bank of Thailand's interest rate decision, while Indonesian shares rose ahead of corporate quarterly results. Asian share markets were mostly firmer on Tuesday and the euro clung to rare gains, relieved that European equities had weathered Greece's election outcome without too much disruption. The Thai SET index rose 0.09 percent to 1,589.81. Shares of large cap firms traded mixed, with carrier Thai Airways International's stock climbing 3.4 percent after a restructuring plan, while low free float stock, Bank of Ayudhya, slid 7.4 percent. Investors in the region are also closely watching the U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day monetary policy meeting, which is starting later in the day. Jakarta's composite index rose 0.3 percent as the rupiah led gains among emerging Asian currencies ahead of the Fed meeting. Among the bright spots, shares of Bank Negara Indonesia climbed 1.6 percent with the company's quarterly financial results expected later in the week. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 3412.20 3398.52 +0.40 Kuala Lumpur 1803.17 1796.44 +0.37 Bangkok 1589.81 1588.31 +0.09 Jakarta 5277.15 5260.02 +0.33 Manila 7630.57 7586.67 +0.58 Ho Chi Minh 579.30 580.64 -0.23 Change on year Market Current End 2014 Pct Move Singapore 3412.20 3365.15 +1.40 Kuala Lumpur 1803.17 1761.25 +2.38 Bangkok 1589.81 1497.67 +6.15 Jakarta 5277.15 5226.95 +0.96 Manila 7630.57 7230.57 +5.53 Ho Chi Minh 579.30 545.63 +6.17 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)