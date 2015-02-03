BANGKOK, Feb 3 Indonesia's main stock index rose
on Tuesday as fund inflows lifted banking shares, while the Thai
benchmark broke above the key 1,600-level as a rebound in crude
oil prices triggered buying interest in select large-cap energy
shares.
Asian stocks gained on Tuesday as hopes for an agreement on
Greece's debt situation lifted risk appetite.
The Jakarta composite index traded 0.4 percent
higher, recovering from a loss on Monday.
Shares of Bank Mandiri, Bank Rakyat Indonesia
and Bank Negara Indonesia were among those
actively traded as foreign investors led buyers, Thomson Reuters
data showed.
Lower-than-expected inflation in January and interest rate
outlook underpinned sentiment, brokers said.
"Combined with the possibly declining deposit rates, this
should be positive for banking sector," broker Trimegah
Securities said in a report.
Bangkok's SET index was up 1.1 percent at 1,600.06,
led higher by a 4.4 percent gain in shares of energy explorer
PTT Exploration and Production and a 2.8 percent jump
in shares of top energy firm PTT.
Broker Maybank Kim Eng Securities advised investors to
accumulate stocks when the index contracts during trading hours.
"The market correction should end soon, rebound and break
the 1,600 level, supported by the improving fourth quarter
earnings of Thai listed companies and the recovering price of
oil," it said in a report.
Singapore's key index reversed gains from the
previous day while the Philippine index was on course for
a second straight day of falls, further pulling away from a
record close of 7,689.91 hit on Jan. 30.
Vietnam eased 0.5 percent, poised for a fourth
consecutive day of loss.
Malaysia remained closed on Tuesday, will reopen on
Wednesday.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change at 0401 GMT
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 3410.57 3423.35 -0.37
Bangkok 1600.06 1582.70 +1.10
Jakarta 5297.65 5276.24 +0.41
Manila 7582.04 7630.71 -0.64
Ho Chi Minh 567.07 570.37 -0.58
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)