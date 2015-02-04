BANGKOK, Feb 4 Southeast Asian stock markets
rose on Wednesday as a rally in global oil prices lifted energy
stocks, bringing Malaysian key index to the highest in more than
two months and the Philippine benchmark heading for a record
closing high.
Investors piled into shares of oil and gas companies after
oil markets have rebounded in recent days and some investors
become more confident that oil prices have hit bottom after a
seven-month rout.
Recently hit stocks posted strong gains, led by a 6.7
percent jump in Malaysia's oil and gas firm Sapurakencana
Petroleum and a 5 percent rise in Philippine's refiner
Petron Corp.
Kuala Lumpur composite index earlier climbed to
1,831.41, the highest level since Nov. 27. The Philippine main
index traded up 1.6 percent at 7,734.50, surpassing a
record close of 7,689.91 on Jan. 30.
Top gainers in the region included shares of Singapore's
Keppel Corp and Indonesia's Wintermar Offshore Marine
.
In Bangkok, the key SET index hit 1,619.77, the
highest in more than 20 months. Shares of the country's biggest
energy firm PTT, the most actively traded by turnover,
rose 2.4 percent.
The PTT share rally was also boosted by purchases in block
deals, stock exchange data showed.
Strong finish of U.S. stocks and the recovery in crude
prices are key positive factors, brokers said.
"We expect the SET Index to extend gains on Wednesday due to
further improvement in global sentiment. U.S. stocks continued
to rally ... Thai energy stocks may rise further as U.S. oil
prices extended their strong gains," KGI Securities said in a
report.
U.S. stocks jumped more than 1 percent on Tuesday, led by
energy shares, while higher-than-expected January car sales also
bolstered the advance.
In Hanoi, Vietnam's benchmark VN Index was almost
unchanged, edging down 0.02 percent in cautious trade after
falling sharply in the previous session.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change at 0558 GMT
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 3422.56 3408.02 +0.43
Kuala Lumpur 1804.76 1781.26 +1.32
Bangkok 1610.92 1602.54 +0.52
Jakarta 5323.27 5291.72 +0.60
Manila 7734.50 7613.15 +1.59
Ho Chi Minh 557.37 557.47 -0.02
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anand Basu)