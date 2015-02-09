BANGKOK, Feb 9 Stocks in the Philippines and Indonesia hit their all-time closing highs on Monday with selected large-caps outperforming in a reporting season, though caution over Chinese trade data weighed on sentiment in Southeast Asia. The Philippine index climbed 0.7 percent to 7,782.57, above the record close of 7,728.18 set on Feb. 6. Universal Robina Corp jumped 6.2 percent, and was the top performer on the index, after the food and beverage company announced a dividend and a 13 percent rise in earnings. "Expectations of positive listed company annual income results and untouched key policy rates in coming days fuel the upbeat market performance," said Philippine stock exchange President Hans B. Sicat. The Philippine central bank is due to meet on Thursday to review its interest rates. The Jakarta composite index ended up 0.1 percent at a record closing high of 5,348.47. Shares of Bank Mandiri gained 3.1 percent ahead of its 2014 earnings expected later in the week. Stocks in Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand fell after Friday's gains, amid weaknesses in Asia . Data on Sunday showed China's trade performance slumped in January. Among the actively traded, Singapore Airlines fell 2.4 percent after weaker-than-expected quarterly earnings. In Bangkok, industrial estate developer Rojana Industrial Park gained 3.6 percent, with 40 million shares changing hands, 7.2 times of their monthly average, amid hopes about its plan to develop the Dawei industrial zone in Myanmar. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 3418.02 3431.36 -0.39 Kuala Lumpur 1811.58 1813.25 -0.09 Bangkok 1601.77 1613.63 -0.73 Jakarta 5348.47 5342.51 +0.11 Manila 7782.57 7728.18 +0.70 Ho Chi Minh 573.55 574.13 -0.10 Change on year Market Current End 2014 Pct Move Singapore 3418.02 3365.15 +1.57 Kuala Lumpur 1811.58 1761.25 +2.86 Bangkok 1601.77 1497.67 +6.95 Jakarta 5348.47 5226.95 +2.33 Manila 7782.57 7230.57 +7.63 Ho Chi Minh 573.55 545.63 +5.12 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)