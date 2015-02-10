BANGKOK, Feb 10 Philippine shares retreated on
Tuesday after weak exports data, while other markets were
range-bound, with Singapore's DBS Group slipping after
reporting earnings and transport stocks underperforming in
Indonesia amid concerns about flooding.
The Philippine main index fell 0.8 percent to
7,723.14, coming off a record close of 7,782.57 on the previous
day. Universal Robina Corp dropped 3.2 percent after
Monday's surge to a record high.
Data released by the Philippines' statistics office showed
exports in December fell 3.2 percent from a year earlier.
Lower-than-expected exports closing out 2014 may be
reflecting a correction related to slower commodity prices and
sustained soft Asian demand, with sustained lacklustre prospects
among key Asian trading partners implying less upbeat 2015
exports, Citi Research said in a report.
Singapore's index rose 0.4 percent amid mixed
performances of large-caps. Gainers included Keppel Land
, while DBS Group Holdings eased 0.2 percent
after its earnings missed analysts' estimates.
The Jakarta composite index lost 0.7 percent,
reversing from a record closing high on Monday. Shares of Bank
Mandiri ticked 0.4 percent lower ahead of its 2014
earnings results expected later in the week.
Transportation shares such as Blue Bird and
Express Transindo Utama were among the weak spots amid
concerns about floods in many areas in Jakarta, according to
broker Bahana Securities.
Bangkok's SET index was down 0.3 percent, with
commerce stocks trading 0.2 percent lower due to
concerns over a slower-than-expected recovery in consumption.
Asian equities were lower across the board on Tuesday as
nervousness over Greece potentially withdrawing from the euro
and escalating conflict in Ukraine sapped risk appetite, while
the dollar lost steam after its payrolls-inspired rally.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change at 0805 GMT
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 3429.00 3418.02 +0.35
Kuala Lumpur 1815.16 1811.58 +0.20
Bangkok 1597.38 1601.77 -0.27
Jakarta 5312.82 5348.47 -0.67
Manila 7723.14 7782.57 -0.76
Ho Chi Minh 574.52 573.55 +0.17
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Additional reporting by
Fransiska Nangoy in Jakarta; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)