BANGKOK, Feb 12 Malaysian index hit a near
two-week closing low on Thursday as tariff reduction concerns
weighed on index heavyweight power firm Tenaga Nasional
while the Philippine index ended two days of falls
before the central bank decided to keep rates.
Kuala Lumpur composite index finished down 0.6
percent at 1,789.07. It rebounded from an intraday low of
1,780.21, backed by better-than-expected economic data.
Malaysia's economy grew a faster-than-expected 5.8 percent
in the fourth quarter from a year earlier even as falling oil
prices and sluggish global demand hit exports.
Tenaga shares shed 5.3 percent, the worst drop since October
2008, after the government said it cut electricity tariff in
Peninsular Malaysia and the Borneo state of Sabah following
declines in prices of feedstock and crude oil.
The Philippine index rebounded 0.4 percent after a
0.5 percent loss on Wednesday. The central bank said after
market close that it left its benchmark interest rate on hold,
as expected, and signalled it can stay on the sidelines for some
time.
Stocks in Singapore snapped two days of gains,
while Thailand, Indonesia and Vietnam
rose marginally amid caution over the ongoing Greek debt
negotiations.
For Asian Companies click;
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 3419.17 3444.57 -0.74
Kuala Lumpur 1789.07 1798.95 -0.55
Bangkok 1613.40 1605.11 +0.52
Jakarta 5343.41 5336.52 +0.13
Manila 7714.59 7686.43 +0.37
Ho Chi Minh 584.67 581.76 +0.50
Change on year
Market Current End 2014 Pct Move
Singapore 3419.17 3365.15 +1.61
Kuala Lumpur 1789.07 1761.25 +1.58
Bangkok 1613.40 1497.67 +7.73
Jakarta 5343.41 5226.95 +2.23
Manila 7714.59 7230.57 +6.69
Ho Chi Minh 587.67 545.63 +7.70
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)