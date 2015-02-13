BANGKOK, Feb 13 Southeast Asian stock markets rose on Friday as energy shares gained along with global oil prices and inflows boosted selected telecom stocks, bringing the Indonesian index to a record closing high and Philippines near a record close. The Jakarta composite index finished up 0.6 percent at 5,374.17, topping the previous record close of 5,348.47 hit on Feb. 9. Shares of Telkom Indonesia, among the actively traded, jumped 2.9 percent to a record closing high on foreign buying, Thomson Reuters data showed. Indonesia reported late on the day that its current account deficit narrowed to 2.81 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) in the last quarter of 2014 from a revised 2.99 percent in July-September. The Philippine main index ended up 0.8 percent at 7,773.45, near its record close of 7,782.57 set on Feb. 9. Philippine Long Distance Telephone ros 2.2 percent, boosted by foreign-led buying, stock exchange data showed. The rally was in line with its U.S.-listed shares, which closed up almost 2 percent overnight. Energy stocks were actively traded across exchanges, led by Malaysia's Tenega Nasional, Thailand's PTT and Singapore's Keppel Corp, as oil rose above $60 a barrel on Friday for the first time this year. Markets ended the week with mixed performances. Vietnam posted a weekly gain of 2.3 percent and was Southeast Asia's best performer, while Malaysia slipped 0.7 percent on the week, the worst. Vietnam's markets will be closed on Feb. 16-23 for the Lunar New Year holiday. Trading will resume on Feb. 24. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 3426.22 3419.17 +0.21 Kuala Lumpur 1800.95 1789.07 +0.66 Bangkok 1615.89 1613.40 +0.15 Jakarta 5374.17 5343.41 +0.58 Manila 7773.45 7714.59 +0.76 Ho Chi Minh 587.24 584.67 +0.44 Change on year Market Current End 2014 Pct Move Singapore 3426.22 3365.15 +1.81 Kuala Lumpur 1800.95 1761.25 +2.25 Bangkok 1615.89 1497.67 +7.89 Jakarta 5374.17 5226.95 +2.82 Manila 7773.45 7230.57 +7.51 Ho Chi Minh 587.24 545.63 +7.63 ($1 = 44.2550 Philippine pesos) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Additional reporting by Erik dela Cruz in Manila; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)