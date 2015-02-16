BANGKOK, Feb 16 Thailand's main stock index
snapped a three-day rising streak on Monday as investors cut
risk holdings after disappointing economic data, while banking
shares fell in Indonesia a day before the central bank's
interest rate decision.
Bangkok's SET index finished down 0.5 percent,
retreating from Friday's rise to the highest close in more than
20 months.
Investors sold recent gainers such as Advanced Info Service
, while telecoms group Jasmine International
fell in line with a weak debut of its newly listed Jasmine
Broadband Internet Infrastructure Fund.
Thailand's economy grew a less than expected 1.7 percent in
October-December from the prior three months, and expanded 2.3
percent from a year earlier, the planning agency said on Monday.
The Jakarta composite index ended 0.9 percent lower
with most banking shares down. Bank Mandiri shares led
the fall with a 1.1 percent drop, as foreign investors turned
net sellers, Thomson Reuters data showed.
Indonesia's central bank is expected to keep its benchmark
interest rate steady on Tuesday, even though inflation has
cooled and 2014 economic growth was the weakest in five years.
Stocks in Singapore, Malaysia and the
Philippines closed the day moderately higher after a
range-bound session.
Singapore's Cosco Corp closed nearly 1 percent
down before it announced earnings for 2014. The group net profit
fell nearly 32 percent.
Vietnam's stock market will be closed from Monday
through Feb. 23 for the Lunar New Year holidays.
Malaysia and Singapore will be closed on Thursday and
Friday, and Indonesia and the Philippines on Thursday.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 3427.16 3426.22 +0.03
Kuala Lumpur 1808.89 1800.95 +0.44
Bangkok 1608.04 1615.89 -0.49
Jakarta 5325.49 5374.16 -0.91
Manila 7784.65 7773.45 +0.14
Change on year
Market Current End 2014 Pct Move
Singapore 3427.16 3365.15 +1.84
Kuala Lumpur 1808.89 1761.25 +2.70
Bangkok 1608.04 1497.67 +7.37
Jakarta 5325.49 5226.95 +1.89
Manila 7784.65 7230.57 +7.66
Ho Chi Minh -- 545.63 +7.63
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Prateek
Chatterjee)