Feb 23 Southeast Asian stocks were range-bound on Monday as many countries in the region returned from Lunar New Year holidays while investors shrugged off a Greek deal to avert an immediate fiscal crisis. The Philippine share index eased after hitting a record high of 7,854.80 points, surpassing its previous peak of 7,840.39 points hit on Wednesday. It was flat at 0705 GMT. Euro zone ministers late on Friday agreed to extend Greece's financial rescue package by four months, a shorter extension than the six months the country had sought. Although an initial relief over the last-minute deal boosted Wall Street shares to record highs late on Friday, Asian markets as a whole saw little follow-up buying. "The markets are fairly muted and quiet," said Song Sen Wun, Regional Economist at CIMB. "There is a little bit of question mark on the Greek deal and if Greece would agree to all the terms of the euro zone. The sentiment was also dull because several markets opened for trading after long holidays." Greece has to provide a list of reform measures to the euro zone by Monday to secure financing but domestically it came under attack for selling "illusions" to voters after failing to keep a promise to extract the country from its international bailout. The Thai SET index was steady by mid-day as some investors had been waiting for clarity on U.S. monetary policy this week with the Fed chair set to testify to the U.S. Senate banking committee on the economy and interest rate outlook, Strategists at broker KGI Securities said in a market report. "Overall, we expect a moderate rise in the Thai market, but the big picture is still consolidation." Malaysian stocks were up 0.2 percent while Indonesia and Singapore were flat. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; Change at 0705 GMT Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 3435.67 3435.66 +0.01 Kuala Lumpur 1811.47 1807.87 +0.20 Bangkok 1603.58 1603.45 +0.01 Jakarta 5399.27 5400.10 -0.02 Manila 7823.91 7825.39 -0.02 (Reporting by Shihar Aneez in Colombo and Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by Sunil Nair)