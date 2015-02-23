Feb 23 Southeast Asian stocks were range-bound
on Monday as many countries in the region returned from Lunar
New Year holidays while investors shrugged off a Greek deal to
avert an immediate fiscal crisis.
The Philippine share index eased after hitting a
record high of 7,854.80 points, surpassing its previous peak of
7,840.39 points hit on Wednesday. It was flat at 0705 GMT.
Euro zone ministers late on Friday agreed to extend Greece's
financial rescue package by four months, a shorter extension
than the six months the country had sought.
Although an initial relief over the last-minute deal boosted
Wall Street shares to record highs late on Friday, Asian markets
as a whole saw little follow-up buying.
"The markets are fairly muted and quiet," said Song Sen Wun,
Regional Economist at CIMB.
"There is a little bit of question mark on the Greek deal
and if Greece would agree to all the terms of the euro zone. The
sentiment was also dull because several markets opened for
trading after long holidays."
Greece has to provide a list of reform measures to the euro
zone by Monday to secure financing but domestically it came
under attack for selling "illusions" to voters after failing to
keep a promise to extract the country from its international
bailout.
The Thai SET index was steady by mid-day as some
investors had been waiting for clarity on U.S. monetary policy
this week with the Fed chair set to testify to the U.S. Senate
banking committee on the economy and interest rate outlook,
Strategists at broker KGI Securities said in a market report.
"Overall, we expect a moderate rise in the Thai market, but
the big picture is still consolidation."
Malaysian stocks were up 0.2 percent while Indonesia
and Singapore were flat.
Change at 0705 GMT
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 3435.67 3435.66 +0.01
Kuala Lumpur 1811.47 1807.87 +0.20
Bangkok 1603.58 1603.45 +0.01
Jakarta 5399.27 5400.10 -0.02
Manila 7823.91 7825.39 -0.02
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez in Colombo and Viparat Jantraprap in
Bangkok; Editing by Sunil Nair)