Feb 25 Indonesian and Philippine stocks hit record highs on Wednesday as investors cheered signals from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen that the U.S. central bank would not rush into raising interest rates. The Jakarta Composite Index hit an all-time high of 5,448.70, while the Philippine index touched a new high of 7,862.91 in early trades. Indonesian stocks ended 0.5 percent higher with foreign investors buying a net $61.63 million. Philippine shares closed 0.1 percent up with overseas investors buying a net $16.90 million. Yellen told the Senate Banking Committee late on Tuesday that the U.S. central bank was preparing to consider interest rate hikes "on a meeting-by-meeting basis." "The Fed is signalling that it may start raising rates in the second half of this year, but likely to be at a gradual pace. This increases optimism that the Fed may increase its rate by less than initial expectation of 100 bps by the end of this year," Jakarta-based Trimegah Securities said in an investor note. Bangkok-based KGI Securities said in a report after the testimony that the probability of a rise in U.S. interest rates by September has fallen to 45 percent from 51 percent, "showing the consensus has shifted to October". The Thai SET index fell 0.6 percent to its lowest close since Feb. 17, dragged down by telecom shares after a local media said the country's telecom regulator had confirmed that planned auctions for fourth-generation spectrum will definitely be postponed. Thailand's largest mobile phone operator, Advanced Info Service PCL, declined 4.2 percent, while Total Access Communication Pcl fell 3.4 percent. Singapore edged up 0.1 percent, while Malaysia and Vietnam ended down 0.2 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click: SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 3440.83 3437.61 +0.09 Kuala Lumpur 1815.86 1818.68 -0.16 Bangkok 1589.33 1598.66 -0.58 Jakarta 5445.11 5417.31 +0.51 Manila 7844.06 7834.86 +0.12 Ho Chi Minh 592.66 596.95 -0.72 Change on year Market Current End 2014 Pct Move Singapore 3440.83 3365.15 +2.25 Kuala Lumpur 1815.86 1761.25 +3.10 Bangkok 1589.33 1497.67 +6.12 Jakarta 5445.11 5226.95 +4.17 Manila 7844.06 7230.57 +8.48 Ho Chi Minh 592.66 545.63 +8.62 ($1 = 12,872.0000 rupiah) ($1 = 44.0150 Philippine pesos) (Reporting by Shihar Aneez in Colombo and Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)