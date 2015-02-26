Feb 26 Most Southeast Asian markets recovered
from losses earlier in the session on Thursday with Thailand
rebounding on telecom shares after the government said it would
auction fourth-generation (4G) mobile spectrum in September as
scheduled.
Thai SET index, which hit a more than one-month low
on falling bank shares in early trade, closed 0.3 percent higher
led by energy and telecommunication shares, which fell in the
previous session on concerns over the status of 4G mobile
spectrum auctions after domestic media reported it would be
delayed.
Advanced Info Service PCL, Thailand's largest
mobile phone operator, which declined 4.2 percent on Wednesday,
ended up 1.3 percent, while the biggest fully-integrated
telecoms service provider True Corporation Pcl rose
3.5 percent.
However, the gains were capped by falls in financial stocks.
"I think most analysts are reviewing their bank earnings
forecasts for possible downgrades. Economic numbers have been
weaker than expected and there's still uncertainty ahead," said
Viwat Techapoonphol, senior strategist at broker Tisco
Securities.
Thai stocks saw a net foreign outflow of $88.52 million,
bourse data showed.
Markets in the region mostly gained in the previous three
sessions on optimism over the U.S. Federal Reserve delaying the
tightening of interest rates further. On Tuesday, Fed Chair
Janet Yellen signalled that the Fed would not rush into raising
interest rates.
Indonesia's Jakarta Composite Index ended 0.2
percent firmer after touching a record high earlier in the
session. The bourse saw net foreign investor inflow of $97
million.
Malaysia closed 0.3 percent higher and Vietnam
ended 0.7 percent stronger, supported by gains in most
blue-chips and buying by foreign investors.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 3426.18 3440.83 -0.43
Kuala Lumpur 1820.87 1815.86 +0.28
Bangkok 1593.55 1589.33 +0.27
Jakarta 5454.80 5445.11 +0.18
Manila 7764.39 7844.06 -1.02
Ho Chi Minh 596.72 592.66 +0.69
Change on year
Market Current End 2014 Pct Move
Singapore 3426.18 3365.15 +1.81
Kuala Lumpur 1820.87 1761.25 +3.39
Bangkok 1593.55 1497.67 +6.40
Jakarta 5454.80 5226.95 +4.36
Manila 7764.39 7230.57 +7.38
Ho Chi Minh 596.72 545.63 +9.36
($1 = 12,835.0000 rupiah)
($1 = 32.3100 baht)
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez in Colombo and Viparat Jantraprap in
Bangkok; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)