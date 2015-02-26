Feb 26 Most Southeast Asian markets traded
weaker on Thursday as lack of positive market moving news kept
cautious investors on the sidelines, with Indonesia and the
Philippines falling from record highs.
Markets in the region had mostly gained in the previous
three sessions on optimism over the U.S. Federal Reserve
delaying the tightening of interest rates further. On Tuesday,
Fed Chair Janet Yellen signalled that the Fed would not rush
into raising interest rates.
Indonesia's Jakarta Composite Index was down 0.2
percent at 0605 GMT from a record high hit in the previous
session, while Philippine stocks fell 1 percent, also
from an all-time high.
"I just see a small and healthy correction," said John Teja,
director of Jakarta-based broker Ciptadana Securities. "There's
an inflow from foreign into banking and property shares and now
I also see each stock movement is triggered by individual full
2014 financial report performance."
The Thai SET index fell 0.7 percent led by
financials with Siam Commercial Bank and Bank Ayudhya
falling 2.3 percent and 1.2 percent respectively.
Telecommunication shares, which fell in the previous session
on concerns over a delay in auction of fourth-generation mobile
spectrum, gained after deputy prime minister Pridiyathorn
Devakula on Thursday said the auction will be held in September
as scheduled.
Thailand's largest mobile phone operator, Advanced Info
Service PCL, which declined 4.2 percent on
Wednesday, was up 0.9 percent, while Total Access Communication
Pcl, which ended 3.4 percent weaker in the previous
session, traded 0.9 percent up.
"Overall, we find no fresh catalyst for a clear direction on
the Thai market, and maintain the view of sideways trading in
the meantime. We recommend traders to stick with mid-caps and
high dividend yield plays," KGI Securities said in a note.
In Singapore, the stock index was down 0.5 percent
led by financials.
Bucking the trend, Malaysia and Vietnam were
up 0.03 percent and 0.5 percent, respectively.
Change at 0605 GMT
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 3423.80 3440.83 -0.49
Kuala Lumpur 1816.40 1815.86 +0.03
Bangkok 1578.85 1589.33 -0.66
Jakarta 5432.67 5445.11 -0.23
Manila 7765.57 7844.06 -1.00
Ho Chi Minh 595.33 592.66 +0.45
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok;
Editing by Sunil Nair)