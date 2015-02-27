Feb 27 Most Southeast Asian markets traded
weaker on Friday with Thai stocks easing as investor appetite
was dampened by a pullback in oil prices related to rising
inventories.
The Thai SET index was dragged down by declines in
financials and energy shares, with a 3.4 percent fall in Bank of
Ayudhya and a 1.2 percent drop in the country's top oil
firm PTT.
"Foreign selling is continuing. They feel Thai index is
expensive now. The forward PE ratio is 15 times, which is very
expensive for this market," said Teerada Charnyingyong, an
analyst with Phillip Capital in Bangkok.
Maybank Kim Eng Securities in an investor note said banking
sector growth remains fragile as all banks, except the
fourth-ranked Kasikornbank Pcl and Bangkok Bank Pcl
, reported slower loan growth in January.
U.S. crude oil plunged 5.5 percent on Thursday as
rising U.S. inventories countered expectations for recovering
demand.
The Philippine index fell 0.4 percent, Singapore
eased 0.3 percent, and Vietnam was down 0.7 percent.
Bucking the trend, Malaysia and Indonesia
were up 0.2 percent and 0.1 percent, respectively.
Change at 0832 GMT
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 3415.19 3426.18 -0.32
Kuala Lumpur 1823.71 1820.87 +0.16
Bangkok 1590.02 1593.55 -0.22
Jakarta 5455.44 5454.80 +0.06
Manila 7730.57 7764.39 -0.44
Ho Chi Minh 592.57 596.72 -0.70
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok;
Editing by Sunil Nair)