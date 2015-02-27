Feb 27 Most Southeast Asian markets traded weaker on Friday with Thai stocks easing as investor appetite was dampened by a pullback in oil prices related to rising inventories. The Thai SET index was dragged down by declines in financials and energy shares, with a 3.4 percent fall in Bank of Ayudhya and a 1.2 percent drop in the country's top oil firm PTT. "Foreign selling is continuing. They feel Thai index is expensive now. The forward PE ratio is 15 times, which is very expensive for this market," said Teerada Charnyingyong, an analyst with Phillip Capital in Bangkok. Maybank Kim Eng Securities in an investor note said banking sector growth remains fragile as all banks, except the fourth-ranked Kasikornbank Pcl and Bangkok Bank Pcl , reported slower loan growth in January. U.S. crude oil plunged 5.5 percent on Thursday as rising U.S. inventories countered expectations for recovering demand. The Philippine index fell 0.4 percent, Singapore eased 0.3 percent, and Vietnam was down 0.7 percent. Bucking the trend, Malaysia and Indonesia were up 0.2 percent and 0.1 percent, respectively. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; Change at 0832 GMT Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 3415.19 3426.18 -0.32 Kuala Lumpur 1823.71 1820.87 +0.16 Bangkok 1590.02 1593.55 -0.22 Jakarta 5455.44 5454.80 +0.06 Manila 7730.57 7764.39 -0.44 Ho Chi Minh 592.57 596.72 -0.70 (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by Sunil Nair)