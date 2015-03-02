BANGKOK, March 2 Indonesia's stock index hit an
all-time high on Monday amid selective buying in banking and
consumer shares, while dividend- yielding stocks outperformed in
other Southeast Asian markets.
The Jakarta composite index was up 0.3 percent at
5,468.68 after climbing to its record high of 5,473.89, with
shares of retailer Matahari Putra Prima, Bank Central
Asia and Astra International actively
traded.
Broker Trimegah Securities said February inflation data was
supportive to sectors such as bank and auto.
"A deflation would be positive for interest rate-sensitive
sectors," it said in a report.
Indonesia's annual inflation in February eased more than
expected to 6.29 percent, due to falling prices of fuel and
chillies, data released by the statistics bureau showed early on
Monday.
Bangkok's SET index was down 0.2 percent in mixed
trading after earnings and dividend reports.
Shares of electronics parts maker SVI snapped a
two-session winning streak after a dividend suspension, while
telecoms firm Jasmine International gained 1.1 percent
on strong dividend payouts.
Thailand will release February inflation data later in the
day. The consumer price index for the month is expected to show
a fall of 0.33 percent from year-ago levels, following a 0.41
percent drop in January, a Reuters poll showed.
The Philippine main index traded a tad higher after
modest loss earlier in the day, Malaysia's index fell
after two sessions of gains and Singapore's Straits Times Index
headed for a third straight fall.
Bucking the trend, shares of Singapore-listed Thai Beverage
Pcl jumped 2.1 percent. OCBC Investment Research
upgraded the stock to 'buy', citing an attractive 2014 dividend
payment.
Vietnam's benchmark VN Index was down 0.6 percent
amid lack of buying support from foreign investors.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change at 0711 GMT
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 3400.45 3402.86 -0.07
Kuala Lumpur 1817.55 1821.21 -0.20
Bangkok 1583.48 1587.01 -0.22
Jakarta 5468.68 5450.29 +0.34
Manila 7739.39 7730.57 +0.11
Ho Chi Minh 588.76 592.57 -0.64
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)