BANGKOK, March 5 The key Malaysian index touched
a more than 1-week low on Thursday as investors awaited a
decision by the central bank on interest rates while other share
markets in Southeast Asia eased ahead of the European Central
Bank's policy meeting.
The Kuala Lumpur composite index was down 1.04
percent at 1,806.49, the lowest since Feb. 23. Selling was broad
based, with 26 out of 30 stocks measured by the index declining.
Top losers were shares of SapuraKencana Petroleum
which dropped 8 percent after Vice Chairman Mokhzani Mahathir
resigned.
Interest rate-sensitive banking shares were trading lower,
led by shares of Malayan Banking, Public Bank
and CIMB Group Holdings, amid strong
turnover.
Economists in a Reuters poll were unanimous in their
forecasts for Bank Negara to keep its overnight policy rate
unchanged at 3.25 percent amid softening economic conditions as
an easing may prompt more capital outflows.
The rate announcement is expected after market close.
Asian stocks slipped on Thursday after Wall Street continued
to pull back from record highs ahead of Friday's closely-watched
U.S. jobs data, while the nervous euro languished at a 11-year
low prior to the European Central Bank's policy meeting.
Stocks in Singapore headed for a second straight
day of losses, Vietnam fell after two successive sessions
of gains and Thai shares edged down 0.3 percent to a
six-week low.
"Upside is still limited by external uncertainties and also
internal issues like the coming MPC meeting on March 11," broker
KGI Securities said in a report.
Morgan Stanley remained 'overweight' on Asia as recent
monetary policy easing in the region, including China, India and
Indonesia should benefit Asian equities, it said in a report
dated March 4.
On ASEAN, it maintained an 'overweight' rating on Singapore
and 'underweight' rating on Thailand. Its equalweight-rated
countries were Malaysia, the Philippines and Indonesia.
Elsewhere, the Philippine index retreated from
Wednesday's record closing high of 7,847.83, with an increase in
inflation in February seen unlikely to alter expectations for
the central bank to keep rates on hold in the near term.
In Jakarta, the key index rebounded after two days
of falls. Shares of coal miners such as Bukit Asam and
Adaro Energy advanced amid expectations the mining
sector would benefit from the rupiah's depreciation.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change at 0700 GMT
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 3401.81 3415.53 -0.40
Kuala Lumpur 1806.49 1825.54 -1.04
Bangkok 1558.17 1562.84 -0.30
Jakarta 5471.97 5448.06 +0.44
Manila 7832.67 7847.83 -0.19
Ho Chi Minh 596.75 600.39 -0.61
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Additional reporting by
Yantoultra Ngui in Kuala Lumpur; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)