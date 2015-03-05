BANGKOK, March 5 The Thai key stock index fell
to a six-week closing low on Thursday as large caps traded
ex-dividend while the Malaysian benchmark posted its worst fall
in nearly two months amid broad-based selling ahead of the
central bank's decision on interest rates.
Kuala Lumpur's composite index was down 1.1 percent,
the biggest single-day loss since Jan. 6, with twenty six out of
30 stocks measured by the index down. The index ended at
1,806.09, the lowest close since Feb. 13.
Malaysia's central bank kept its key interest rate unchanged
at 3.25 percent on Thursday, as expected, saying inflation is
only expected to trend higher after the first quarter of 2015.
The announcement came after markets closed for the day.
Thai SET index eased 0.6 percent to 1,553.33, the
lowest close since Jan. 21. Large caps going ex-dividend led the
losers, including shares of Bangchak Petroleum and
Electricity Generating.
Shares of telecoms firm Jasmine International
plunged nearly 20 percent, reflecting an absence of a rights to
receive dividends.
Stocks in Singapore, the Philippines and
Vietnam ended in negative territory while Indonesia
erased most earlier gains.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 3395.27 3415.53 -0.59
Kuala Lumpur 1806.09 1825.54 -1.07
Bangkok 1553.33 1562.84 -0.61
Jakarta 5450.95 5448.06 +0.05
Manila 7819.04 7847.83 -0.37
Ho Chi Minh 596.91 600.39 -0.58
Change on year
Market Current End 2014 Pct Move
Singapore 3395.27 3365.15 +0.90
Kuala Lumpur 1806.09 1761.25 +2.55
Bangkok 1553.33 1497.67 +3.72
Jakarta 5450.95 5226.95 +4.29
Manila 7819.04 7230.57 +8.14
Ho Chi Minh 596.91 545.63 +9.40
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)