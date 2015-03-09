BANGKOK, March 9 Indonesian index hit a near
two-week closing low on Monday as a depreciating rupiah dented
company earnings outlooks while Thai banking shares retreated as
investors cashed in on recent gains ahead of the central bank's
interest rate decision mid-week.
The benchmark Jakarta composite index ended down 1.3
percent at 5,444.63 from Friday's record closing high of
5,514.79. The rupiah lost 0.7 percent to 13,070 per
dollar, its weakest since August 1998.
For every 1 percent rupiah depreciation against the dollar,
the market's earnings per share growth will fall by 0.8 percent,
broker Bahana Securities said in a report.
In Bangkok, the SET index finished the day down 0.6
percent, reversing the gain on Friday. Losers included shares of
Kasikornbank and Krung Thai Bank.
The Bank of Thailand's Monetary Policy Committes will meet
on Wednesday to review a policy interest rate.
A Reuters poll showed sixteen of 21 economists predict the
one-day repurchase rate will be left at 2.0
percent, while the other five expect a 25 basis point cut.
Singapore ended down 0.4 percent, recouping some
earlier losses, Malaysia fell to a near four-week
closing low, while the Philippines retreated from
Friday's record closing high and Vietnam fell for a third
day.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 3404.57 3417.51 -0.38
Kuala Lumpur 1791.74 1806.96 -0.84
Bangkok 1559.71 1568.29 -0.55
Jakarta 5444.63 5514.79 -1.27
Manila 7820.29 7861.33 -0.52
Ho Chi Minh 588.44 593.97 -0.93
Change on year
Market Current End 2014 Pct Move
Singapore 3404.57 3365.15 +1.17
Kuala Lumpur 1791.74 1761.25 +1.73
Bangkok 1559.71 1497.67 +4.14
Jakarta 5444.63 5226.95 +4.16
Manila 7820.79 7230.57 +8.16
Ho Chi Minh 588.44 545.63 +7.85
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Sunil Nair)