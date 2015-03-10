BANGKOK, March 10 Thai shares posted their
biggest single-day loss in almost three months on Tuesday as a
bout of late selling in energy stocks weighed, while banks
snapped a three-day rising streak ahead of the central bank's
decision on interest rates.
Other markets in Southeast Asia were range-bound amid weak
sentiment in Asia on concerns the U.S. Federal
Reserve would increase interest rates by mid-year.
The key SET index fell 1.8 percent, the biggest
single-day fall since Dec. 15.
Shares of PTT Exploration and Production, the no.
2 energy firm by market value, shed 4.9 percent while
third-ranked PTT Global Chemical slipped 2.2 percent.
The banking subindex declined 2.7 percent after a
third straight gain on Monday to the highest in more than one
week. Investors lowered risks on a possible cut in policy rates
by the Bank of Thailand, dealers said.
Prime Minister General Prayuth Chan-ocha said on Tuesday
Thailand should not rush to cut interest rates, backing market
expectations that the central bank would leave policy unchanged
at Wednesday's meeting.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 3398.26 3404.57 -0.19
Kuala Lumpur 1789.73 1791.74 -0.11
Bangkok 1531.04 1559.71 -1.84
Jakarta 5462.93 5444.63 +0.34
Manila 7828.48 7820.29 +0.10
Ho Chi Minh 589.66 588.44 +0.21
Change on year
Market Current End 2014 Pct Move
Singapore 3398.26 3365.15 +0.98
Kuala Lumpur 1789.73 1761.25 +1.62
Bangkok 1531.04 1497.67 +2.23
Jakarta 5462.93 5226.95 +4.51
Manila 7828.48 7230.57 +8.27
Ho Chi Minh 589.66 545.63 +8.07
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)