BANGKOK, March 11 Thai shares snapped two days
of losses on Wednesday after the central bank unexpectedly cut a
policy interest rate to help lift the domestic economy while
others in Southeast Asia fell amid worries about an earlier U.S.
interest rate hike.
The Bank of Thailand's decision to cut its benchmark one-day
repurchase rate by 25 basis points to 1.75 percent
came during the midday break and helped lure buyers back in the
afternoon session.
The key SET index ended up 0.8 percent, recovering
from a loss in early trade.
The lower interest rate also sent the baht to a
near two-month low.
"It's positive for the stock market. The central bank's view
on the economy is not encouraging but the market took the rate
cut as a compensation for weaker growth," said senior analyst
Pichai Lertsupongkij of Thanachart Securities.
In Indonesia, the weaker rupiah further hit
sentiment. The Jakarta composite index ended down 0.8
percent at 5,419.57, the lowest close in more than two weeks.
The weakening rupiah is posing a threat to foreign
investors' unhedged positions, said Norico Gaman, head of
research at BNI Securities in Jakarta. The currency hit a fresh
17-year low on Wednesday.
"After the index rose to its all-time high above 5,500
level, investors are cashing in their profits especially when
the rupiah continues to weaken," Gaman said.
Asian stocks skidded to a two-month low on Wednesday as
nervous markets recoiled on worries about an earlier U.S.
interest rate hike, a prospect that sent the dollar to a 12-year
high against the euro.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 3378.59 3398.26 -0.58
Kuala Lumpur 1778.16 1789.73 -0.65
Bangkok 1543.84 1531.04 +0.84
Jakarta 5419.57 5462.93 -0.79
Manila 7790.70 7828.48 -0.48
Ho Chi Minh 586.54 589.66 -0.53
Change on year
Market Current End 2014 Pct Move
Singapore 3378.59 3365.15 +0.40
Kuala Lumpur 1778.16 1761.25 +0.96
Bangkok 1543.84 1497.67 +3.08
Jakarta 5419.57 5226.95 +3.69
Manila 7790.70 7230.57 +7.75
Ho Chi Minh 586.54 545.63 +7.50
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Additional reporting by
Fransiska Nangoy in Jakarta; Editing by Sunil Nair)