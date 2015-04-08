BANGKOK, April 8 Stocks in the Philippines snapped seven sessions of gains on Wednesday ahead of a holiday, while other markets in Southeast Asia retreated with a fall in global oil prices helping end a rally in energy shares. Philippine key index eased 0.6 percent to 8,052.69, reversing from Tuesday's seventh straight record close of 8,098.68. Outflows hit recent gainers such as food firm Universal Robina Corp, which fell 1.1 percent, and energy share Energy Development Corp, which dropped 1.6 percent, stock exchange data showed. The market is closed on Thursday for a public holiday. Losses in other exchanges included Malaysia's Petronas Gas , Indonesia's Perusahaan Gas Negara and Thailand's biggest oil and gas firm PTT. Global oil prices fell on Wednesday after a rally on Tuesday. Indonesia's index ended down 0.7 percent after a rise on Tuesday to a record closing high of 5,523.29. Malaysia's index edged down 0.3 percent, taking its 14-day Relative Strength index to 66.94 from Tuesday's overbought level of 71.3. Thai SET index closed the day 0.3 percent lower, ending six successive days of gains, with Singapore's index retreating after a rebound on the previous day and Vietnam moderately lower amid foreign selling. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 3460.68 3465.62 -0.14 Kuala Lumpur 1850.31 1856.51 -0.33 Bangkok 1544.86 1549.53 -0.30 Jakarta 5486.58 5523.29 -0.66 Manila 8052.69 8098.68 -0.57 Ho Chi Minh 547.72 548.11 -0.07 Change on year Market Current End 2014 Pct Move Singapore 3460.68 3365.15 +2.84 Kuala Lumpur 1850.31 1761.25 +5.06 Bangkok 1544.86 1497.67 +3.15 Jakarta 5486.58 5226.95 +4.97 Manila 8052.69 7230.57 +11.37 Ho Chi Minh 547.72 545.63 +0.38 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anand Basu)