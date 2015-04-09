BANGKOK, April 9 Indonesian stocks posted modest gains on Thursday as foreign inflows lifted select large-caps while Thai banking shares outperformed as bargain hunting emerged ahead of quarterly results due out late next week. The Jakarta composite index finished the day up 0.3 percent, rebounding from a fall in the previous session. Shares of Astra International, the second biggest firm by market value, jumped 2.2 percent on net buying by foreign investors. Shares of Indonesia's biggest coal producer PT Bumi Resources Tbk jumped 7.4 percent. The company aims to release its 2014 financial results by next week after it confirms how much it owes to several creditors, a director said on Thursday. The Thai SET index closed nearly unchanged from Wednesday, with about 5.3 billion shares changing hands, 40 percent of the average over the past 30 sesssions. Market players stayed on the sidelines ahead of a long market holiday next week. The Thai stock market will be closed from April 13-15 to celebrate the country's new year. Late buying boosted shares of Krung Thai Bank, Bangkok Bank, Siam Commercial Bank and Kasikornbank. Stocks in Singapore and Malaysia ended little changed while Vietnam rebounded on domestic buying. The Philippine stock market, which was closed on Thursday, will reopen on Friday. Asian stocks rose on Thursday while the dollar drew support from minutes of the Federal Reserve's last meeting showing the U.S. central bank was still on course to hike interest rates this year. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 3460.30 3460.68 -0.01 Kuala Lumpur 1849.39 1850.31 -0.05 Bangkok 1545.11 1544.86 +0.02 Jakarta 5500.90 5486.58 +0.26 Ho Chi Minh 550.52 547.72 +0.51 Change on year Market Current End 2014 Pct Move Singapore 3460.30 3365.15 +2.83 Kuala Lumpur 1849.39 1761.25 +5.00 Bangkok 1545.11 1497.67 +3.17 Jakarta 5500.90 5226.95 +5.24 Manila -- 7230.57 +11.37 Ho Chi Minh 550.52 545.63 +0.90 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Additional reporting by Eveline Danubrata in Jakarta; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)