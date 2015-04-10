BANGKOK, April 10 The Philippine main index hit
a record closing high on Friday, posting its fourth consecutive
weekly gains, while Thai shares retreated after ending higher in
the previous session as investors cut risk holdings ahead of a
long market holiday.
Philippine composite index, which measures moves of
30 large caps, ended up 0.93 percent at 8,127.48, above the
8,098.68 record close hit on April 7. It was up 1.7 percent on
the week, among Southeast Asia's outperformers.
Investors built positions in large caps ahead of
first-quarter results due out in coming weeks, said brokers in
Manila. Ayala Land, Metropolitan Bank & Trust
and SM Prime Holdings were actively traded.
In Bangkok, shares moved in a tight range, with the key SET
index ending 0.2 percent lower. Profit-taking hit
banking shares, led by a 0.8 percent fall in Krung Thai Bank
after a 1.3 percent rise on Thursday.
The Thai stock market will be closed from April 13-15 to
celebrate the country's new year while banks will kick off a
quarterly reporting season from late next week.
Broker Phillip Securities advised profit taking.
"The region of 1,555 resistance level should be used as an
opportunity to book profits to limit exposure ahead of the long
Songkran holiday," it said in a note to clients.
Southeast Asian stock markets are poised for small gains on
the week partly due to cautions over the direction of interest
rates in the United States, brokers said.
Asian shares advanced close to recent highs on Friday and
the dollar stood tall after news that Greece had made a 450
million euro loan payment to the International Monetary Fund
trimmed safety bids for U.S. government debt.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change at 0842 GMT
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 3468.49 3460.30 +0.24
Kuala Lumpur 1841.42 1849.39 -0.43
Bangkok 1543.89 1545.11 -0.08
Jakarta 5473.68 5500.90 -0.52
Manila 8127.48 8052.69 +0.93
Ho Chi Minh 554.03 550.52 +0.64
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Additional reporting by Neil
Jerome Morales in Manila; Editing by Anand Basu)