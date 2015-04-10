BANGKOK, April 10 Thai stocks eked out small
gains on Friday on thin volume ahead of a long weekend, while
most other Southeast Asian stock markets ended higher as
investors built positions ahead of the start of a quarterly
reporting season.
Thai SET index was up 0.2 percent on the day and 0.8
percent on the week, its second straight week. About 5.5 billion
shares changed hands, less than half the 30-day average of 13.25
billion.
The market will be closed on April 13-15 for a Thai new year
holiday.
Large caps ended the day in a mixed bag. Outperformers
included shares of Siam Cement and Advanced Info
Service, while Krung Thai Bank retreated
from the gain on Thursday.
Banks will announce their January-March earnings late next
week and will be among key market focus, brokers said.
Macquarie Research said in a report that a two-year
downgrade cycle for market earnings estimates of Thai large caps
listed on the SET 100 index could be approaching its
bottom but downside risk remained.
The broker said it maintained its "underweight" call on
Thailand.
"With a still weak economy, it is too early to expect any
reversal in trend and we see risks are still tilted to the
downside," it said in a report dated April 8.
Southeast Asian stock markets posted gains on the week, led
by the Philippines' 1.7 percent.
Stocks in Singapore and Malaysia each
posted a weekly gain of 0.5 percent, a fourth straight week.
Indonesia rose 0.6 percent, a second week and Vietnam
was up 1.1 percent after four weeks of losses.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 3472.38 3460.30 +0.35
Kuala Lumpur 1844.31 1849.39 -0.27
Bangkok 1547.83 1545.11 +0.18
Jakarta 5491.34 5500.90 -0.17
Manila 8127.48 8052.69 +0.93
Ho Chi Minh 554.03 550.52 +0.64
Change on year
Market Current End 2014 Pct Move
Singapore 3472.38 3365.15 +3.19
Kuala Lumpur 1844.31 1761.25 +4.72
Bangkok 1547.83 1497.67 +3.35
Jakarta 5491.34 5226.95 +5.06
Manila 8127.48 7230.57 +12.40
Ho Chi Minh 554.03 545.63 +1.54
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anand Basu)