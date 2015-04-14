SINGAPORE, April 14 Most Southeast Asian stock
markets were trading mixed on Tuesday, with Singapore shares
rising after the central bank stayed put on its monetary policy.
Singapore's Straits Times Index gained 0.2 percent,
while bank stocks and shares of real estate companies
outperformed the broader market.
United Overseas Bank, DBS Group Holdings
and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp were up between 1.2
percent and 0.5 percent.
The Monetary Authority of Singapore surprised markets by
keeping monetary policy settings unchanged, saying growth was
evolving in line with expectations and that cost pressures could
eventually pick up due to a tight labour market.
The Jakarta composite index was down, ahead of the
central bank policy rate announcement, continuing its losing
streak into a third session.
"The regional market is down, giving negative sentiment to
Indonesian market. There is no significant macro economic or
corporate news, so some investors are continuing their
profit-taking," said Arief Budiman, an analyst with Ciptadana
Securities.
Bank Mandiri Tbk, the country's largest bank by
assets, was down 1.5 percent. Local brokerage Trimegah
Securities said it remained overweight on the Indonesian banking
sector but was growing cautious.
The Philippine market was also lower, with property stocks
such as Ayala Land Inc and Megaworld Corp in
the negative zone.
Thailand is halfway though a three-day holiday.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change at 0450 GMT
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 3492.08 3484.39 +0.22
Kuala Lumpur 1842.25 1842.08 +0.01
Jakarta 5423.71 5447.41 -0.43
Manila 8064.29 8073.25 -0.11
Ho Chi Minh 561.83 559.54 +0.41
(Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan in SINGAPORE and Fransiska
Nangoy in JAKARTA; Editing by Sunil Nair)