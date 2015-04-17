BANGKOK, April 17 Southeast Asian stock markets ended flat to weaker on Friday as Philippine stocks slid on selling led by foreign funds and Singapore shares extended losses with investors locking in gains in an overbought market. The Philippines' key index closed 0.02 percent lower on Friday, the worst performing bourse on the week after it dropped 2.2 percent from its record closing high of 8,127.48 the previous Friday. Shares of Universal Robina Corp and GT Capital Holdings were the top two losers on the day, with foreign investors being net sellers, stock exchange data showed. Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index eased 0.2 percent, trimming its gain on the week to 1.5 percent. Its 14-day Relative Strength Index was at 72.4 at the close on Friday, hovering in an overbought territory of 70 or above for a fifth straight day. Most other markets posted gains on the week, partly reflecting hopes that an interest rate increase in the United States could be imposed later than June, brokers said. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 3525.19 3531.61 -0.18 Kuala Lumpur 1845.86 1847.94 -0.11 Bangkok 1566.85 1570.00 -0.20 Jakarta 5410.64 5420.73 -0.19 Manila 7946.89 7948.20 -0.02 Ho Chi Minh 568.32 568.28 +0.01 Change on year Market Current End 2014 Pct Move Singapore 3525.19 3365.15 +4.76 Kuala Lumpur 1845.86 1761.25 +4.80 Bangkok 1566.85 1497.67 +4.62 Jakarta 5410.64 5226.95 +3.51 Manila 7946.89 7230.57 +9.91 Ho Chi Minh 568.32 545.63 +4.16 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)