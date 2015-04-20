April 20 Most Southeast Asian stock markets
ended weaker on Monday, tracking global markets on concerns of
further crackdowns on margin financing by Chinese authorities,
but China's steps to stimulate its slowing economy helped cap
the fall.
Along with Chinese crackdown on margin financing, renewed
debt worries in Greece also weighed on investor sentiment.
Philippines stock index fell 1 percent to end at its
lowest close since March 25, after losing more than 1.8 percent
in the early trade. Manila shares saw a net outflow of $15.92
million, the stock exchange data showed.
Singapore's Strait Times Index ended 0.6 percent
down at a one-week closing low, Indonesia's Jakarta Composite
Index fell 0.2 percent to its lowest finish since March
27, despite $1.17 billion inflow.
Thailand's SET Index ended 0.4 percent down at its
lowest close since April 10, led by energy shares. Oil company
PTT lost 2.5 percent, while PTT Exploration and
Production fell 1.6 percent.
Financials also dragged the Thai stock market after
disappointing results by TMB Bank and analysts said
sentiment on other banks, which are expected to release their
March quarter earnings later this week, was negative.
Vietnam's benchmark VN Index closed 0.6 percent lower
with investors booking profits from recent gains, mostly in
large-caps, while foreign investors extended their net purchase.
Malaysia, bucking the trend, recovered to end 0.2
percent firmer despite $15.81 million net outflow.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 3503.25 3525.19 -0.62
Kuala Lumpur 1848.66 1845.86 +0.15
Bangkok 1560.32 1566.85 -0.42
Jakarta 5400.80 5410.64 -0.18
Manila 7865.27 7946.89 -1.03
Ho Chi Minh 565.04 568.32 -0.58
Change on year
Market Current End 2014 Pct Move
Singapore 3503.25 3365.15 +4.10
Kuala Lumpur 1848.66 1761.25 +4.96
Bangkok 1560.32 1497.67 +4.18
Jakarta 5400.80 5226.95 +3.33
Manila 7865.27 7230.57 +8.78
Ho Chi Minh 565.04 545.63 +3.56
($1 = 44.2050 Philippine pesos)
($1 = 12,885.0000 rupiah)
($1 = 3.6200 ringgit)
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez in COLOMBO and Viparat Jantraprap in
BANGKOK; Editing by Anand Basu)