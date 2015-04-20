April 20 Most Southeast Asian stock markets ended weaker on Monday, tracking global markets on concerns of further crackdowns on margin financing by Chinese authorities, but China's steps to stimulate its slowing economy helped cap the fall. Along with Chinese crackdown on margin financing, renewed debt worries in Greece also weighed on investor sentiment. Philippines stock index fell 1 percent to end at its lowest close since March 25, after losing more than 1.8 percent in the early trade. Manila shares saw a net outflow of $15.92 million, the stock exchange data showed. Singapore's Strait Times Index ended 0.6 percent down at a one-week closing low, Indonesia's Jakarta Composite Index fell 0.2 percent to its lowest finish since March 27, despite $1.17 billion inflow. Thailand's SET Index ended 0.4 percent down at its lowest close since April 10, led by energy shares. Oil company PTT lost 2.5 percent, while PTT Exploration and Production fell 1.6 percent. Financials also dragged the Thai stock market after disappointing results by TMB Bank and analysts said sentiment on other banks, which are expected to release their March quarter earnings later this week, was negative. Vietnam's benchmark VN Index closed 0.6 percent lower with investors booking profits from recent gains, mostly in large-caps, while foreign investors extended their net purchase. Malaysia, bucking the trend, recovered to end 0.2 percent firmer despite $15.81 million net outflow. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 3503.25 3525.19 -0.62 Kuala Lumpur 1848.66 1845.86 +0.15 Bangkok 1560.32 1566.85 -0.42 Jakarta 5400.80 5410.64 -0.18 Manila 7865.27 7946.89 -1.03 Ho Chi Minh 565.04 568.32 -0.58 Change on year Market Current End 2014 Pct Move Singapore 3503.25 3365.15 +4.10 Kuala Lumpur 1848.66 1761.25 +4.96 Bangkok 1560.32 1497.67 +4.18 Jakarta 5400.80 5226.95 +3.33 Manila 7865.27 7230.57 +8.78 Ho Chi Minh 565.04 545.63 +3.56 ($1 = 44.2050 Philippine pesos) ($1 = 12,885.0000 rupiah) ($1 = 3.6200 ringgit) (Reporting by Shihar Aneez in COLOMBO and Viparat Jantraprap in BANGKOK; Editing by Anand Basu)