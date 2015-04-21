April 21 Most Southeast Asian stock markets
gained on Tuesday as China's stimulus to prop up its faltering
economy boosted risky assets with Indonesian stocks recovering
from a more-than-three-week closing low hit in the previous
session.
The Jakarta Composite Index was up 0.5 percent by
midday from its lowest close since March 27 hit in the previous
session, while Malaysia gained 0.4 percent to touch a
near-six-month high.
The People's Bank of China on Sunday announced a 100 basis
points cut in the reserve requirement ratio (RRR) for major
banks and a further 50 basis points RRR cut for qualified
state-owned enterprises and joint stock banks.
Analysts said the stimulus helped boost sentiment on hopes
it would help spur the world's second largest economy.
The Thai index was 0.6 percent firmer led by
financials.
"Following two days of profit-taking, we expect the selling
force to subside," Bangkok-based KGI Securities said in a note
to investors.
"Charting wise, if SET stands above the 1,562 immediate
resistance, it would regain momentum to test the next resistance
of 1,580. We advise trading on strength. Otherwise, trading buy
is advised at the 1,550 support."
Singapore edged up 0.1 percent from a one-week
closing low.
Singapore Telecommunications Ltd, which on Tuesday
said it wants to delist from the Australian stock exchange due
to low trading interest, was down 1.6 percent.
Vietnam's benchmark VN Index was up 0.2 percent led
by some blue-chips.
Bucking the trend, Philippine stocks eased 0.6
percent, with the country's biggest miner by output Philex Ming
Corp rising 5.6 percent after the company said the
government had cleared its $1.2 billion Silangan copper-gold
mine development.
