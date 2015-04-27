BANGKOK, April 27 Most Southeast Asian stock markets eked out gains on Monday as investors awaited major central bank meetings this week, but the Indonesian index hit a two-and-half-month low after Astra Agro Lestari's disappointing earnings and Bank Mandiri's rights issue plan. Jakarta's composite index, which posted small losses over the past three trading days, slipped 2.7 percent to its lowest level since Feb. 5. Astra Agro Lestari dropped 9 percent while Bank Mandiri fell 5.5 percent, both among the top losers on Indonesia's MSCI index. Singapore's Straits Times Index was 0.12 percent higher. Broker NRA Capital said it expected the index to be range-bound in the near term, citing funds which have been diverted to Hong Kong and China. Malaysia and the Philippines moderately extended gains from Friday while Vietnam was nearly flat before the market closes for a long break. The Thai SET index was up 0.15 percent as gains in oil shares such as PTT Pcl outweighed losses in banks amid concerns about the impact of a weak economy on loan growth outlook. The room for upside remained limited for Thai stocks, said broker Phillip Securities. "Volatility would rule the market amid earnings blitz ahead of the closely watched policy meetings of both in U.S. and Thai central banks during the middle of the week," it said in a report. The Thai Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is due to meet on Wednesday, with investors awaiting a rate decision in the face of discouraging exports and growth data. Asian shares scaled seven-year highs following stellar earnings from a few U.S. hi-tech giants, but investors were cautious ahead of central bank meetings this week in the U.S. and Japan and on deadlock in creditors' talks with Greece. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change at 0603 GMT Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 3516.76 3513.00 +0.12 Kuala Lumpur 1862.87 1862.58 +0.02 Bangkok 1557.72 1555.46 +0.15 Jakarta 5288.56 5435.36 -2.70 Manila 7949.64 7947.25 +0.03 Ho Chi Minh 565.55 565.77 -0.04 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Additional reporting by Fransiska Nangoy in Jakarta; Editing by Sunil Nair)