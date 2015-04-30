BANGKOK, April 30 Southeast Asian stock markets mostly fell on Thursday as weak U.S. growth data dented sentiment in broader Asia but Thai stocks snapped a three-day losing streak, a day after the central bank cut key interest rates unexpectedly. Indonesia's key index closed the day down 0.4 percent, ending the month with the biggest drop since August 2013, the worst performer in the region. Shares suffered selloffs this week amid concerns over economic growth and inflation. Indexes in Malaysia and the Philippines both shed more than 1 percent, nursing a monthly loss of 0.7 percent and 2.8 percent, respectively. Bucking the overall weakness, Singapore's Straits Times Index ended slightly higher, with a monthly rise of 1.2 percent, its sixth. Thai stocks edged up 0.3 percent on the day and 1.4 percent on the month. CLSA has an 'overweight' position on equities in Thailand, Indonesia and the Philippines, and is "underweight" Singapore and Malaysia. Vietnam, which has been closed since Tuesday through Friday, advanced 2.1 percent in April after a 7 percent drop a month earlier. Singapore, Indonesia and the Philippines will be closed on Friday for a public holiday, with Malaysia closed on Friday as well as Monday. The Thai stock market will be shut from Friday through Tuesday for public holidays. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 3487.39 3487.15 +0.01 Kuala Lumpur 1818.27 1842.93 -1.34 Bangkok 1526.74 1522.47 +0.28 Jakarta 5086.42 5105.56 -0.37 Manila 7714.82 7825.47 -1.41 Ho Chi Minh 562.40 565.77 -0.60 Change on year Market Current End 2014 Pct Move Singapore 3487.39 3365.15 +3.63 Kuala Lumpur 1818.27 1761.25 +3.24 Bangkok 1526.74 1497.67 +1.94 Jakarta 5086.42 5226.95 -2.69 Manila 7714.82 7230.57 +6.70 Ho Chi Minh 562.40 545.63 +3.07 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)