JAKARTA, May 4 Southeast Asian shares mostly traded mixed on Monday, with Indonesia and the Philippines rebounding after a recent bout of weakness. Indonesian stock index rose 1.3 percent after losing about 7 percent in the previous seven consecutive sessions, hurt by disappointing first-quarter earnings. "Risk reward is looking attractive albeit we suggest investors to buy sparingly as market still lacks positive catalyst," Trimegah Securities wrote in a note to clients on Monday. Indonesian conglomerate PT Astra International Tbk rose 4 percent. Astra's shares had lost about 14 percent over the past seven sessions. Shares of Indonesian property developer PT Lippo Karawaci Tbk rose 5.9 percent, rebounding from thier near seven-week low. Stocks in the Philippines rose 1 percent. Shares of property company SM Prime Holdings Inc were up 1.8 percent after its first-quarter profit surged 176 percent. Meanwhile, shares is Singapore fell 0.1 percent and Vietnam stocks posted 0.6 percent decline. Thailand and Malaysian markets are closed for public holiday and will resume trade on May 5. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change 0611 GMT Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 3482.60 3487.39 -0.14 Kuala Lumpur -- 1842.93 -- Bangkok -- 1522.47 -- Jakarta 5149.96 5086.43 +1.25 Manila 7796.28 7714.82 +1.06 Ho Chi Minh 558.87 562.40 -0.63 (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Anand Basu)