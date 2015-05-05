May 5 Southeast Asian stock markets mostly ended firmer on Tuesday, bucking the regional trend on slowing growth in China, while Philippine and Vietnam shares outperformed the region, led by financials. The Philippine key index rose as much as 1.3 percent to its highest since April 28, helped by a 2 percent gain in SM Prime Holdings and 1.9 percent rise in BDO Unibank . Vietnam's benchmark VN Index gained 1.4 percent, rebounding from the lowest level in nearly a month in the previous session, with banking and insurance stocks lending support. Malaysia saw foreign inflow of $12.73 million, Indonesia witnessed $34.87 million, and Philippines $8.92 million. The Jakarta Composite index added 0.4 percent, though the country's economic growth in the first quarter slumped to its weakest annual pace since 2009, hit by soft global demand and falling commodities prices. The Singapore index dropped 0.3 percent, at a near one-month low. Asian stock markets mostly fell after a survey released on Monday showed China's factories suffered their fastest drop in activity in a year in April. Surveys for Taiwan and Japan showed an index of factory activity slid below the 50-point level that separates growth from contraction compared to the previous month. The Thai stock market was closed on Tuesday for a public holiday. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 3471.19 3482.70 -0.33 Kuala Lumpur 1827.42 1818.27 +0.50 Jakarta 5160.31 5141.14 +0.37 Manila 7919.21 7816.44 +1.31 Ho Chi Minh 552.65 565.77 +1.39 Change on year Market Current End 2014 Pct Move Singapore 3471.19 3365.15 +3.15 Kuala Lumpur 1827.42 1761.25 +3.76 Bangkok 1526.74 1497.67 +1.94 Jakarta 5160.31 5226.95 -1.27 Manila 7919.21 7230.57 +9.52 Ho Chi Minh 552.65 545.63 +1.29 ($1 = 3.6090 ringgit) ($1 = 13,045.0000 rupiah) ($1 = 44.5850 Philippine pesos) (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)