BANGKOK, May 6 Southeast Asian stock markets
mostly fell on Wednesday as a selloff in government bonds
globally dented sentiment but the Indonesian benchmark rebounded
amid selective buying in banking shares and after the
government's plan to revive growth.
Jakarta's composite index closed up 0.5 percent at
5,184.95, the highest finish since April 28, erasing early
losses.
Indonesia will take coordinated action to revive growth
after the worst slowdown since 2009, pledging on Wednesday to
speed up government spending and prepare a mix of monetary
policy changes.
Foreign investors were net buyers in shares of Bank Negara
Indonesia, which rose 0.8 percent, and Bank Mandiri
which gained 1.6 percent.
Bangkok's SET index shed 0.5 percent, but shares of
electronic components exporters such as Delta Electronics
Thailand and Hana Microelectronics rallied
as a weaker Thai baht bolstered the outlook for
earnings.
Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines
and Vietnam all drifted lower in line with broader Asia
as investors were spooked by a vicious selloff
in sovereign bonds globally.
For Asian Companies click;
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 3459.79 3471.19 -0.33
Kuala Lumpur 1820.97 1827.42 -0.35
Bangkok 1519.88 1526.74 -0.45
Jakarta 5184.95 5160.31 +0.48
Manila 7873.64 7919.21 -0.58
Ho Chi Minh 549.30 552.65 -0.61
Change on year
Market Current End 2014 Pct Move
Singapore 3459.79 3365.15 +2.81
Kuala Lumpur 1820.97 1761.25 +3.39
Bangkok 1519.88 1497.67 +1.48
Jakarta 5184.95 5226.95 -0.80
Manila 7873.64 7230.57 +8.89
Ho Chi Minh 549.30 545.63 +0.67
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Prateek
Chatterjee)