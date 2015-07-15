BANGKOK, July 15 Most Southeast Asian stock
markets posted modest gains on Wednesday, fretting over a slump
in Chinese shares while stocks in Indonesia retreated on the
country's narrower trade surplus.
The Jakarta composite index eased 0.6 percent,
retreating from a third straight day of gains to a one-week high
on Tuesday. Top large cap losers included Bank Negara Indonesia
and Astra International, each falling more
than 2 percent.
Indonesia's trade surplus narrowed to $477 million in June
from a revised $1.08 billion in May. The surplus was Indonesia's
seventh straight monthly surplus.
Shares in Jakarta fell in light trading volume ahead of a
long market holiday. Indonesian financial markets will be closed
from July 16 to July 21 for the Eid al-Fitr celebrations.
Markets will reopen for trading on July 22.
Volume in Malaysia and Singapore each was
about a third of a 30-day average. Malaysia's stock exchange
will trade for a half day on Thursday before a market holiday on
Friday. Singapore is closed on Friday for a market holiday.
Asian stocks erased most of their gains on Wednesday and
Chinese shares slumped despite upbeat economic data while
investors continued to await other key events, including a Greek
parliamentary vote on austerity measures.
Bangkok's SET index hit a near two-week high led by
shares of builders such as Italian Thai Development.
The cabinet approved a construction plan for domestic motorway
routes which lifted the outlook for the construction industry,
brokers said.
Brokers expected market gains to be short-lived as large
sectors such as banks were expected to report weak
quarterly results.
"We see any rallies as a profit-taking opportunity. The
market remains vulnerable to further downside risk posed by
possible corporate earnings downgrades after the end of the
second-quarter earnings season," said broker Phillip Securities.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change at 0554 GMT
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 3329.12 3316.50 +0.38
Kuala Lumpur 1724.27 1721.10 +0.18
Bangkok 1494.74 1488.40 +0.43
Jakarta 4870.88 4901.81 -0.63
Manila 7560.47 7538.76 +0.29
Ho Chi Minh 639.36 638.69 +0.10
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)