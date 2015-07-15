BANGKOK, July 15 Stocks in Singapore, Malaysia
and the Philippines rose on Wednesday ahead of a key Greek vote
and a speech by the U.S. Federal Reserve chief, while Indonesia
snapped recent gains after a narrower June trade surplus and
ahead of a long break.
The key Singapore index posted a fourth straight
gain to a more than one-week high, while indexes in Malaysia
and the Philippines both extended gains for a
fifth trading day.
Indonesian financial markets will be closed from July 16 to
July 21 for the Eid al-Fitr celebrations. Markets will reopen
for trading on July 22.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
was slightly higher. Investors in Asia awaited
congressional testimony by the Fed chief late in the session and
a Greek parliamentary vote on austerity measures.
The Jakarta composite index fell 0.7 percent,
reversing four days of gains. Indonesia's trade surplus narrowed
to $477 million in June, with weak imports and exports
underscoring concerns over weakening growth.
Thai shares fell amid selling in large-cap banks such as
Bangkok Bank and Krung Thai Bank ahead of
quarterly earnings announcements due by next week. Vietnam
eased on profit-taking.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 3338.86 3316.50 +0.67
Kuala Lumpur 1727.26 1721.10 +0.36
Bangkok 1486.74 1488.40 -0.11
Jakarta 4869.85 4901.81 -0.65
Manila 7559.04 7538.76 +0.27
Ho Chi Minh 630.89 638.69 -1.22
Change on year
Market Current End 2014 Pct Move
Singapore 3338.86 3365.15 -0.78
Kuala Lumpur 1727.26 1761.25 -1.93
Bangkok 1486.74 1497.67 -0.73
Jakarta 4869.85 5226.95 -6.83
Manila 7559.04 7230.57 +4.54
Ho Chi Minh 630.89 545.63 +15.63
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)