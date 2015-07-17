BANGKOK, July 17 Thailand's main stock index fell for a fourth day on Friday, extending weaknesses for a third straight week, led down by consumer shares, while Vietnam's benchmark snapped a two-day losing streak as some blue-chips led the rebound. Bangkok's SET index ended the day down 0.13 percent and lower 0.4 percent on the week. Concerns over the impact of drought on farm economy dented sentiment on consumer shares, sending the commerce sub-index 0.4 percent lower. Vietnam's benchmark VN Index closed up 0.28 percent, taking its gain on the week to 0.2 percent, its third straight week. Top gainers included food producer Masan Group and top insurer BaoViet Holdings. Indexes in the Philippines, Singapore and Malaysia, which were closed for the Eid al-Fitr holiday, have notched up weekly gains of 3 percent, 2.2 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively. Indonesia posted a weekly gain of 0.2 percent in a shortened trading week. It is shut through July 21 for Eid al-Fitr celebrations. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Bangkok 1479.31 1481.26 -0.13 Ho Chi Minh 628.63 626.90 +0.28 Change on year Market Current End 2014 Pct Move Singapore -- 3365.15 -0.35 Kuala Lumpur -- 1761.25 -1.96 Bangkok 1479.31 1497.67 -1.23 Jakarta -- 5226.95 -6.83 Manila -- 7230.57 +5.35 Ho Chi Minh 628.63 545.63 +15.21 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)