BRIEF-India's Bharti Infratel March-qtr consol profit down about 17 pct
* March quarter consol income from operations 16.05 billion rupees
BANGKOK, Aug 27 Southeast Asian stock markets rose on Thursday after U.S. and Chinese equities rebounded, with stocks in Indonesia rallying ahead of a government stimulus package and the Philippine index advancing after positive economic data. Jakarta's composite index jumped 3.28 percent, heading for its biggest single-day rise since September 2013. Foreign investors bought recently-battered large-caps such as Bank Rakyat Indonesia and Bank Negara Indonesia . Indonesia on Thursday will unveil a policy package intended to prop up the rupiah, which hit another fresh 17-year low, and boost investment at a time when Southeast Asia's largest economy faces its weakest growth in six years. The Philippines' main index was up 2.2 percent, a third day of gains this week. Data showed the Philippine economy rebounded with a growth of 5.6 percent in the second quarter, defying a regional slowdown. Much of the regional share slide this week was due to foreign outflows amid selloffs in Chinese stocks, stock exchange data showed. A sharp rebound on Wall Street and gains in battered Chinese shares eased fears of a deep and protracted global market rout, lifting Asian stocks on Thursday. The Thai SET index was up 1.9 percent, after a drop the day before. Consumer-related shares such as CP All and Kasikornbank outperformed on hopes about the government's economic measures. "Further institutional buying should be a major driver for SET Index, especially on the domestic plays which benefit from the stimulus packages, focused on low income earners," said broker KGI Securities in a report. Singapore was up 2 percent, after a weak spell on Wednesday. Malaysia and Vietnam were both on track for a third straight gain, climbing 1 percent and 1.6 percent, respectively. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change at 0549 GMT Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 2928.99 2873.00 +1.95 Kuala Lumpur 1596.70 1580.37 +1.03 Bangkok 1345.30 1320.08 +1.91 Jakarta 4376.52 4237.73 +3.28 Manila 7019.63 6867.92 +2.21 Ho Chi Minh 554.82 545.89 +1.64 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Sunil Nair)
* March quarter consol net profit 179 million rupees versus 55.6 million rupees year ago