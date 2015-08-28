BANGKOK, Aug 28 Southeast Asian stock markets rose on Friday as upbeat U.S. economic growth data lifted sentiment in Asia, with foreign-led buying sending Malaysia's key stock index to a more than two-week closing high ahead of a three-day weekend. The Kuala Lumpur composite index rose 0.7 percent to its highest closing level since Aug. 13. Shares of oil and gas services firm Sapurakencana Petroleum Bhd were the biggest percentage gainers with a 6.8 percent jump. The Malaysian bourse said foreign investors turned net buyers on Friday, worth 210 million ringgit ($50.10 million), after their net selling through the week. Malaysian markets will be closed on Monday for a public holiday. Southeast Asian stock markets had a mixed performance on the week, with Vietnam posting a 2.6 percent weekly gain and Indonesia a 2.5 percent weekly rise as bargain-hunting emerged in the battered region after global equities selloffs. The Philippine index posted a weekly drop of 2.5 percent, making it the region's worst performer. The Philippine stock market will be closed on Monday for a public holiday. Thai stocks ended the week little changed. Singapore was down 0.5 percent on the week, its sixth. Asian markets extended a global rally into second day on Friday, as upbeat U.S. economic growth data calmed sentiment following the hammering shares across the region took earlier in the week. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 2955.94 2945.43 +0.36 Kuala Lumpur 1612.74 1601.70 +0.69 Bangkok 1365.94 1358.03 +0.58 Jakarta 4446.20 4430.63 +0.35 Manila 7098.81 7022.09 +1.09 Ho Chi Minh 570.87 555.81 +2.71 Change on year Market Current End 2014 Pct Move Singapore 2955.94 3365.15 -12.16 Kuala Lumpur 1612.74 1761.25 -8.43 Bangkok 1365.94 1497.67 -8.80 Jakarta 4446.20 5226.95 -14.94 Manila 7098.81 7230.57 -1.82 Ho Chi Minh 570.87 545.63 +4.63 ($1 = 4.1920 ringgit) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)