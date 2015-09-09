BANGKOK, Sept 9 Southeast Asian stock markets rose on Wednesday amid rallying global markets, with Thai benchmark hitting a more than three-week high on optimism about government measures, while stocks in Indonesia eked out more gains ahead of stimulus package. Thai SET index was up 1.2 percent at 1,396.29, the highest close since Aug. 17. Krung Thai Bank and Kasikornbank were among most actively traded on the back of a new round of economic measures to help small businesses, including soft loans and tax cuts. Jakarta composite index was up 0.7 percent at 4,347.28, adding on the 0.4 percent rise of the day before. Indonesia unveiled after market close measures aimed at luring more investment and supporting a currency that has weakened to 17-year lows. Singapore's key index ended at the highest close in almost two weeks and Malaysia touched a more than one-week high. Vietnam finished at a three-week closing high and the Philippine index rebounded 0.7 percent from a near two-week closing low in the previous session. Global shares rose on Wednesday, led by an 8 percent surge in Japanese stocks, helping lift the dollar as the prospect of more stimulus from China soothed investors rattled by recent market turmoil. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 2928.18 2885.32 +1.49 Kuala Lumpur 1603.36 1587.12 +1.02 Bangkok 1396.29 1379.32 +1.23 Jakarta 4347.28 4318.59 +0.66 Manila 6942.47 6891.30 +0.74 Ho Chi Minh 572.34 566.72 +0.99 Change on year Market Current End 2014 Pct Move Singapore 2928.18 3365.15 -12.99 Kuala Lumpur 1603.36 1761.25 -8.96 Bangkok 1396.29 1497.67 -6.77 Jakarta 4347.28 5226.95 -16.83 Manila 6942.47 7230.57 -3.98 Ho Chi Minh 572.34 545.63 +4.90 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anand Basu)