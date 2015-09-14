BANGKOK, Sept 14 Southeast Asian stock markets
were mixed in rangebound trading on Monday, with the Malaysian
key index rising after the government announced a plan to boost
the stock market and while selling in large-cap energy shares
sent the Thai benchmark to a near one-week low.
The Kuala Lumpur composite index was up 0.6 percent
after a modest loss on Friday.
Prime Minister Najib Razak said on Monday a government
equity investment firm would be given 20 billion ringgit ($4.6
billion) to shore up the country's stock market, and announced
other measures to support its slowing economy.
Banks, including Public Bank, led gains after the
central bank announced after market hours on Friday it kept its
benchmark interest rate unchanged at 3.25 percent, as widely
expected.
In Thailand and Indonesia, government measures to help lift
domestic economy bolstered local stock market sentiment last
week.
Bangkok's SET index was down 0.6 percent, giving up
early small gains and after a weekly gain of almost 1 percent.
Selling in energy shares amid weak global oil prices was a drag,
with top energy firm PTT Pcl among decliners.
"Expectations that the US FOMC will not raise rate at its
meeting on Thursday should back global equities," said broker
KGI Securities.
"However, energy shares could be weak and cap the SET
recovery," it said.
The Jakarta composite index was up 0.4 percent after
Friday's 0.4 percent gain. Bank Rakyat Indonesia was
up 0.3 percent, among most actively traded stocks by turnover.
Singapore's key Straits Times Index was down 0.4
percent on resuming trade after Friday's polling day holiday.
Singapore's ruling party romped to a strong election victory
on Friday and increased its share of the vote and seat tally as
it brushed off an opposition challenge in the city state's most
hotly contested polls.
The Philippine index extended gains for a second
trading day while Vietnam was a tad lower.
Asian shares rose as investors pondered whether the U.S.
Federal Reserve will be confident enough to raise interest rates
this week for the first time in a decade.
For Asian Companies click;
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change at 0458 GMT
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 2875.96 2888.03 -0.42
Kuala Lumpur 1612.52 1603.60 +0.56
Bangkok 1373.83 1381.72 -0.57
Jakarta 4379.39 4360.47 +0.43
Manila 6974.61 6911.38 +0.91
Ho Chi Minh 565.91 566.74 -0.15
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)