BANGKOK, Sept 14 Malaysia's key stock index
posted its best gain in more than two years on Monday after
government's stock market stimulus, while Philippine's benchmark
index rose more than 2 percent as foreign inflows boosted select
large caps.
Other markets in Southeast Asia ended mixed as investors in
the region awaited a U.S. Federal Reserve decision on interest
rates later in the week.
Kuala Lumpur composite index was up 2.25 percent at
1,639.63, its biggest single day rise since May 2013. Shares of
Sime Darby Bhd and Tenaga Nasional Bhd were
the top two gainers, up 7.4 percent and 6.6 percent,
respectively.
The Malaysian bourse said local institutions bought a net
103 million ringgit ($23.93 million) worth of shares, countering
net selling by foreign and domestic retail investors.
Prime Minister Najib Razak said on Monday the Malaysian
government would inject 20 billion ringgit ($4.6 billion) into a
state investment firm to shore up the stock market, in a bid to
boost confidence in a country reeling from a political scandal.
The Philippines jumped 2.3 percent to a more than
one-week high of 7,069.18. Data showed foreign investor bought
shares worth a net 531 million peso ($11.4 million), including
SM Investments Corp and Ayala Land Inc.
Thai stocks retreated, giving up last week's gains
while Indonesia rose for a second day to a more than
one-week high. Government measures in Thailand and Indonesia to
help lift domestic economy boosted stock market sentiment last
week.
Singapore slipped after Friday's polling day
holiday when the city-state's ruling party romped to a strong
election victory, and Vietnam fell for a third day to a
one-week closing low.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 2871.47 2888.03 -0.57
Kuala Lumpur 1639.63 1603.60 +2.25
Bangkok 1377.15 1381.72 -0.33
Jakarta 4390.37 4360.47 +0.69
Manila 7069.18 6911.38 +2.28
Ho Chi Minh 562.17 566.74 -0.81
Change on year
Market Current End 2014 Pct Move
Singapore 2871.47 3365.15 -14.67
Kuala Lumpur 1639.63 1761.25 -6.91
Bangkok 1377.15 1497.67 -8.05
Jakarta 4390.37 5226.95 -16.01
Manila 7069.18 7230.57 -2.23
Ho Chi Minh 562.17 545.63 +3.03
($1 = 4.3050 ringgit)
($1 = 46.7520 Philippine pesos)
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anand Basu)