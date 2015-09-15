BANGKOK, Sept 15 Indonesia's key stock index
snapped a two-day rising streak on Tuesday amid a fall in the
rupiah and foreign-led selling while Southeast Asian stock
markets were mixed a day before the U.S. Federal Reserve's
decision on interest rates.
Bank Indonesia's governor Agus Martowardojo said pressure on
the rupiah could disturb the country's economic stability
as the currency hit a 17-year low after trade data pointed to
weak growth in Southeast Asia's largest economy.
The Jakarta composite index shed nearly 1 percent
after two straight days of gain to a more than one-week closing
high on Monday.
Foreign investors turned net sellers, offloading a net 253
billion rupiah ($17.56 million) after their net purchase of 101
billion rupiah ($7.01 million) on Monday, the first in ten
trading days, Thomson Reuters data showed.
Stocks in Singapore fell for a third day and Thai
stocks posted their fourth successive loss in line with
Asian shares amid caution ahead of the Fed's rate decision.
The main Philippine index posted a modest 0.3 percent
gain to a near two-week closing high, while Vietnam's key index
ended a tad 0.2 percent higher.
The Malaysian index notched up a 0.5 percent gain
after the government's stock market stimulus sent the index up
more than 2 percent on Monday. Malaysia's stock market will be
closed on Wednesday for a holiday.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 2841.94 2871.47 -1.03
Kuala Lumpur 1647.15 1639.63 +0.46
Bangkok 1370.65 1377.15 -0.47
Jakarta 4347.16 4390.37 -0.98
Manila 7089.01 7069.18 +0.28
Ho Chi Minh 563.27 562.17 +0.20
Change on year
Market Current End 2014 Pct Move
Singapore 2841.94 3365.15 -15.55
Kuala Lumpur 1647.15 1761.25 -6.48
Bangkok 1370.65 1497.67 -8.48
Jakarta 4347.16 5226.95 -16.83
Manila 7089.01 7230.57 -1.96
Ho Chi Minh 563.27 545.63 +3.23
($1 = 14,405.0000 rupiah)
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Additional reporting by
Fransiska Nangoy in Jakarta,; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)