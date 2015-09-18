BANGKOK, Sept 18 Southeast Asian stock markets
mostly rose on Friday after the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision
to leave interest rates on hold as expected, with banks in
Indonesia and Thailand eking out more gains after central banks
kept policy rates earlier in the week.
Thai SET index was up 0.4 percent, heading for a
fourth straight week of gain. The Fed rate decision gave a boost
to sentiment in the region and the Thai market but investors
remained cautious about the next Fed move.
"We believe the Fed action will lead to further Thai baht
appreciation and stronger inflows in the near-term but upside
remains limited as global economic worries are admittedly
increasing following the Fed decision," said KGI Securities.
Bank of Thailand's Assistant Governor Mathee Supapongse told
Reuters the Fed decision may slow down the flow of funds out of
Thailand but a return of strong cash inflows was unlikely as the
market still expected a U.S. interest rate hike later this year.
Indonesia's key index was up 0.8 percent at a
two-week high, poised for a 1.2 percent rise on the week.
Among the actively traded stocks in Jakarta and Bangkok,
shares of Bank Negara Indonesia were up 0.7 percent,
its second day of gains, while Kasikornbank climbed
1.4 percent, its third day of rise.
The Bank of Thailand on Wednesday and the Bank Indonesia on
Thursday decided to maintain policy interest rates as expected.
It is supportive to net interest margins of banking sector,
according to brokers.
Singapore's key index was up 0.5 percent, on course
for a weekly gain of almost 1 percent, its second.
"Given this is the last trading day of the week, we think
there could be some cautious profit-taking too after recent
gains and a still cautious outlook," broke NRA Captial said in a
report.
Other sharemarkets in the region were all on course to end
the week higher, led by a 4.5 percent advance of Malaysia
. The Philppines is on track for a weekly gain of
about 4 percent and Vietnam's is set for a gain on the
week.
Asian shares rose modestly on Friday on relief the Federal
Reserve held off on raising interest rates but gains were capped
by renewed concerns about the health of the global economy, in
particular China.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change at 0500 GMT
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 2911.05 2895.81 +0.53
Kuala Lumpur 1675.29 1681.54 -0.37
Bangkok 1394.93 1389.70 +0.38
Jakarta 4412.06 4378.39 +0.77
Manila 7195.21 7123.99 +1.00
Ho Chi Minh 567.95 562.48 +0.97
