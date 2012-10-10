BANGKOK Oct 11 Year-to-date stock index gains
in Thailand and the Philippines that are double those on broad
Asian and world indexes suggest the easy money may already have
been made in Southeast Asia.
After benefiting from a strong domestic consumption play,
Southeast Asian stocks could now underperform as investors
hunting risk shift to markets that are exposed to global growth,
encouraged by central banks pumping in liquidity.
Some investors are wary of frothy premiums building up in
smaller, illiquid Southeast Asian markets. Others see more
promise in chasing high returns in cheaper markets.
Thailand's benchmark SET index is up 26 percent so
far this year, while the Philippines has gained more than
23 percent. The MSCI index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan
and the world index have risen
10-12 percent.
The Philippine and Malaysian stock markets trade at price
multiples of 17 and 16 respectively, the highest in Asia, while
the lowest, Chinese and South Korean markets, trade below 10
times.
The gains coincide with an economic resurgence in Southeast
Asia as the region of 600 million people defies a stubborn
downturn in the United States, Europe and even Asian powerhouse
China, underpinned by an ebullient new middle class and a wave
of credit on the back of low interest rates.
"The risk-reward is actually more attractive for a tactical
overweight in the more cyclical markets," said Soek Ching Kum,
head of Southeast Asia equity research at Credit Suisse Private
Banking in Singapore.
"If you're going to see more evidence of fiscal spending on
infrastructural development in Thailand, I think that will be a
catalyst also for the funds to be excited by the market," said
Kum. The private bank has a 'neutral' rating on Thailand.
EXTERNAL DEMAND
Southeast Asian markets have performed well in the past
three years, since the global financial crisis. Jakarta's
Composite Index is up 3.2 times, just ahead of Thailand
and the Philippines. The broad MSCI Asia exJapan index has risen
1.8 times.
"This is more a story about the improvement in external and
global demand. Early on, funds were moving out from global
growth and high beta to defensive. Now, it's more like buying
back of the high beta once again," said Hong Kong-based Mun Hon
Tham, regional strategist at Maybank Kim Eng Securities.
Indonesia, which saw $6.1 billion in foreign inflows in the
three years to 2011, has gained another $1.8 billion so far this
year. Thailand took in $2.2 billion this year, after an outflow
of $167 million last year in reaction to severe flooding that
hit the capital Bangkok and crippled industrial supply routes.
Foreign inflows into Philippine equities have surged to $2.3
billion this year from $2 billion in the two years to 2011.
STRONG DRINKS
Companies in Southeast Asia are benefiting from an increase
in foreign investment and public spending by governments. That
has lifted domestic consumption by an expanding middle class.
A screening of some 2,300 companies in Asia with a market
value of at least $1 billion shows that six of the biggest
gainers by price performance so far this year are from Southeast
Asia. These include Thai food and beverage firm Oishi Group Pcl
and Philippine drinks firm Tandua Holdings Inc
.
"It will probably be clearer to think about this in terms of
sector rather than country per se," said Sriyan Pietersz, head
of ASEAN and frontier markets research at JP Morgan, who
predicts outperformance by globally oriented, cyclical sectors
such as petrochemicals, energy and technology.
Southeast Asian investors are already gravitating towards
better performing funds.
CIMB strategist Chang Chiou Yi advises investors to look at
stocks with a market value of more than $500 million and sees
value in Singapore's commodities sector, Indonesian banks, Thai
petrochemicals and Malaysia's financials.
"We think the fog has lifted somewhat on the euro zone, but
we're not out of the woods. There's still a lack of conviction
in the recovery in global demand. With that in mind, we prefer
to stick with our value-hunting strategy," she said.
(Additional reporting by Tripti Kalro in BANGALORE; Writing by
Anshuman Daga; Editing by Ian Geoghegan)