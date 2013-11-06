BANGKOK Nov 6 Domestic investors are becoming
bigger players in Southeast Asian stock markets, thanks to
active state-owned funds and rising wealth, helping the region's
markets cope with the kind of foreign outflows they've had this
year.
While foreign investors have been net sellers of Southeast
Asian shares since May when the prospect of the U.S. Federal
Reserve ending its ultra-loose monetary policy first roiled
markets, domestic investors have been picking up the slack.
Between May and August, foreign investors pulled about $3.2
billion out of Thai shares, $2.5 billion out of Indonesian
equities and $127 million out of Philippines stocks, Thomson
Reuters data shows.
Foreigners were net sellers of $3.2 billion of Malaysian
shares between June and August, according to stock exchange
data.
Buying by domestic investors has helped some regional other
markets recoup much of their losses. Last month in Malaysia, for
instance, local institutions put a net 1.1 billion ringgit ($347
million) into equities and pushed the benchmark stock index
to a record 1,818.93 on Oct. 24.
Local institutions in Thailand pumped about 20 billion baht
($644 million) into the market in September-October, helping the
key SET index recover more than half of the 19 percent
loss incurred between May and August when taper-related selling
peaked.
RISING MUTUAL FUND INVESTMENT
Indonesian domestic investors bought a combined $207 million
in September and October, leading the Jakarta's Composite
Index's rise of 7.5 percent during that period. The
index shed 17 percent in May-August.
Net domestic buying of Philippine equities was around $608
million in September and October, when the benchmark index
rebounded 8.4 percent after a 14 percent slide in the
four months to August.
Helping support domestic investment is the region's rising
prosperity, which has given local funds and investors greater
means to invest.
The rise of mutual fund investment in Thailand illustrates
this development.
Thailand's Association of Investment Management Companies
says the number of Thai mutual fund accounts has surged from
628,000 accounts in 2003 to 3.55 million as of June 2013. The
amount invested in these funds has quadrupled from 681.35
billion baht ($21.93 billion) to 2.78 trillion baht.
Favourable tax treatment for long-term equity funds and
retirement mutual funds has boosted the mutual fund industry.
'MORE UPSIDE THAN DOWNSIDE'
"If you look at the savings rate now compared to the return
on equity, it makes sense for retail investors to be involved in
the stock market," said Kesara Manchusree, an executive vice
president of the Stock Exchange of Thailand. "Of course, there
will be times that the market turns down, but if you look at the
earnings growth, it's more upside than downside."
Foreign investors' retreat from the region has prompted
buying from state-owned pension funds seeking to minimise the
impact of the exit from emerging markets.
State pension funds such as Malaysia's Employee Provident
Fund, Thailand's Government Pension Fund and Indonesia's PT
Jaminan Sosial Tenaga Kerja have helped shore up their
respective markets. The Indonesia fund, known as Jamsostek,
loaded up on shares in state-owned companies.
Participation by state pension funds and domestic
institutions in Southeast Asia "tends to reduce volatility... so
some markets like Singapore and Malaysia are quite low beta and
more resilient to the volatility of other markets," said
Teerawut Kanniphakul, a strategist at CIMB Securities in
Bangkok.
Christie Chien, an analyst at Daiwa Capital Markets in Hong
Kong, said that domestic investors who don't have many options
may choose to invest in their home markets as Southeast Asian
economies are "still growing at a decent rate."
For global funds with a broader perspective, "Korea and
Taiwan could be better choices," she said.
While local investors have helped Southeast Asian bourses
regain much of their mid-year losses, the region's markets could
be hit again by outflows when the Fed actually starts cutting
its stimulus. But involvement of domestic investors should
reduce volatility, analysts say.
(Additional reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha in JAKARTA and
Erik dela Cruz in MANILA; Editing by Richard Borsuk)