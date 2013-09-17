BANGKOK, Sept 17 Stocks in Indonesia and
Thailand retreated from their one-month highs on Tuesday, while
most other Southeast Asian stocks ended off the day's highs as
investors trimmed their exposure to emerging markets before a
U.S. Federal Reserve meeting later in the day.
Trading volume for most indexes slid below a full-day's
average over the past 30 sessions, taking lead from world
markets ahead of the Fed policy meeting at which it is expected
to start scaling back its stimulus.
Across exchanges, selling hit recent large-cap gainers,
including Indonesia's PT Astra International Tbk,
Thailand's Kasikornbank Pcl and Philippine SM
Investment Corp.
Jakarta's Composite Index ended a modest 0.1 percent
lower after a choppy session. It earlier climbed to a near
one-month high of 4,536.93, but lost as much as 1 percent in
late trading hours, with short-term traders seen in the market.
The Thai SET index finished 0.09 percent down after
late selling pulled it off a one-month intraday high of
1,450.45, a key resistance level.
Singapore's Straits Times Index erased early gains
to end almost unchanged.
Malaysia and Vietnam eked out small gains,
but both were off the day's highs. Philippine shares
edged up 0.7 percent, helped by selective buying in large caps
such as Manila Electric, which was among the
outperformers due to dividend returns.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 407.84 407.72 +0.03
Singapore 3180.92 3179.48 +0.05
Kuala Lumpur 1774.94 1770.80 +0.23
Bangkok 1443.78 1445.11 -0.09
Jakarta 4517.62 4522.24 -0.10
Manila 6344.14 6302.71 +0.66
Ho Chi Minh 477.73 475.57 +0.45
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 407.84 424.10 -3.83
Singapore 3180.92 3167.08 +0.44
Kuala Lumpur 1774.94 1688.95 +5.09
Bangkok 1443.78 1391.93 +3.73
Jakarta 4517.62 4316.69 +4.65
Manila 6344.14 5812.73 +9.14
Ho Chi Minh 477.73 413.73 +15.47
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 202,910,200 272,313,503
Kuala Lumpur 139,206,200 162,299,877
Bangkok 8,453,518 8,530,744
Jakarta 5,181,908,000 4,055,185,517
Manila 121,555 82,657
Ho Chi Minh 39,152 43,450