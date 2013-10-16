BANGKOK, Oct 16 Malaysian shares hit a three-week closing high, while most other Southeast Asian stocks eked out small gains on Wednesday in light-to-moderate volume as investors waited for a deal that would end the U.S. budget stalemate. Trading flagged across regional exchanges, with market players putting money in laggard counters such as Malaysia's RHB Capital, which led the gainers on Kuala Lumpur's composite index. Local institutions bought shares worth a net 112 million ringgit ($35.21 million), offsetting foreign investors that were net sellers of Malaysian shares for a seventh straight session, the bourse said. Among the weak spots, Bangkok's SET index and Jakarta's composite index both dropped 0.6 percent as large caps such as Siam Commercial Bank and PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia retreated after their recent rally. The Indonesian stock exchange saw foreigners selling shares worth a net 300,054 million rupiah ($26.4 million), according to Thomson Reuters data. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 417.28 417.38 -0.02 Singapore 3174.03 3165.25 +0.28 Kuala Lumpur 1791.37 1784.76 +0.37 Bangkok 1464.38 1472.90 -0.58 Jakarta 4492.26 4519.91 -0.61 Manila 6483.57 6442.70 +0.63 Ho Chi Minh 498.96 495.72 +0.65 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 417.28 424.10 -1.61 Singapore 3174.03 3167.08 +0.22 Kuala Lumpur 1791.37 1688.95 +6.06 Bangkok 1464.38 1391.93 +5.21 Jakarta 4492.26 4316.69 +4.07 Manila 6483.57 5812.73 +11.54 Ho Chi Minh 498.96 413.73 +20.60 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 201,059,100 211,501,800 Kuala Lumpur 134,063,200 127,910,717 Bangkok 10,884,575 8,564,658 Jakarta 2,532,377,000 4,073,381,650 Manila 96,870 87,678 Ho Chi Minh 69,933 55,760