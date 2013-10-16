BANGKOK, Oct 16 Malaysian shares hit a
three-week closing high, while most other Southeast Asian stocks
eked out small gains on Wednesday in light-to-moderate volume as
investors waited for a deal that would end the U.S. budget
stalemate.
Trading flagged across regional exchanges, with market
players putting money in laggard counters such as Malaysia's RHB
Capital, which led the gainers on Kuala Lumpur's
composite index.
Local institutions bought shares worth a net 112 million
ringgit ($35.21 million), offsetting foreign investors that were
net sellers of Malaysian shares for a seventh straight session,
the bourse said.
Among the weak spots, Bangkok's SET index and
Jakarta's composite index both dropped 0.6 percent as
large caps such as Siam Commercial Bank and PT
Telekomunikasi Indonesia retreated after their recent
rally.
The Indonesian stock exchange saw foreigners selling shares
worth a net 300,054 million rupiah ($26.4 million), according to
Thomson Reuters data.
For Asian Companies click;
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 417.28 417.38 -0.02
Singapore 3174.03 3165.25 +0.28
Kuala Lumpur 1791.37 1784.76 +0.37
Bangkok 1464.38 1472.90 -0.58
Jakarta 4492.26 4519.91 -0.61
Manila 6483.57 6442.70 +0.63
Ho Chi Minh 498.96 495.72 +0.65
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 417.28 424.10 -1.61
Singapore 3174.03 3167.08 +0.22
Kuala Lumpur 1791.37 1688.95 +6.06
Bangkok 1464.38 1391.93 +5.21
Jakarta 4492.26 4316.69 +4.07
Manila 6483.57 5812.73 +11.54
Ho Chi Minh 498.96 413.73 +20.60
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 201,059,100 211,501,800
Kuala Lumpur 134,063,200 127,910,717
Bangkok 10,884,575 8,564,658
Jakarta 2,532,377,000 4,073,381,650
Manila 96,870 87,678
Ho Chi Minh 69,933 55,760